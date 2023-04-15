rahul gandhi: When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice to politicians? Watch the exchange





An old video of Bollywood superstar Shak Rukh Khan answering a question from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is featured on Twitter. The event took place in 2008 during NDTV’s Indian of the Year awards ceremony. “What’s some advice you have for politicians,” Rahul Gandhi asked the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh Khan, in his own witty style, replied: I’m glad it’s such a simple question. Look who you asked. I lie, cheat and deceive for a living. I am an actor. I am all spectacle, nothing really concrete in me. I would like to say that I have enormous respect for the people who run the country, who care about running the country. It’s a very selfless service. Let’s not take money from under the table, let’s not do shady things. If we do it right if we are all going to make money we are all going to be happy, well we are all going to be a great and very proud nation, SRK continued. when he talks everyone sit down and listen to him #ShahRuhKhan https://t.co/fAj52BRMoX — srkvibe (Renu) – Fan account (@srkvibe) 1681402536000 So my advice to all politicians is, please be as honest as possible, SRK said, drawing thunderous applause from the audience. SRK’s recent release, Pathaan, was a mega hit. The spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand entered the Rs 500 club. The film also saw a special cameo from Salman Khan. According to reports, SRK will also make an appearance in Tiger 3. Time magazine named Shah Rukh Khan among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. The list also includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles, billionaire CEO Elon Musk and iconic singer and artist Beyonce. Khan’s profile, written by actor Deepika Padukone, said, “For someone who knew him intimately and cares deeply for him, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan. “ Khan will be “forever known as one of the greatest actors of all time,” Padukone said, adding, “But what really sets him apart is his wit, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on. …”

