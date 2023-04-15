



Jennifer Garner credits Reese Witherspoon for female-led projects in Hollywood Jennifer Garner stars in and produces the new Apple TV+ series The last thing he said to mebased on the novel by Laura Dave. Garner, who has started working more behind the scenes in recent years, credits her friend, actress and producer Reese Witherspoon, for encouraging her to create her own projects. Talk to The Hollywood Reporter THE 13 passes 30 actress said: Honestly, Reese is behind this, she really pushed me. She said to me a few years ago, Nobody’s sitting around thinking, what can I shoot in LA that’s going to have a 50-year-old woman in it? She’s like, you have to create your own stuff,” Garner said. Every woman in this town owes Reese a debt of gratitude. The last thing he said to me is notable for its all-female leadership team and female-centric story, which follows a woman in search of her missing husband and bonds with her stepdaughter. Hannah and I are quite different but there was something about her that really spoke to me. I feel like she’s the ultimate hero in her own story, she fights for her own optimism and that’s something I could really relate to, Garner explained. The idea also of becoming a parent and when you are a parent, you still have to fall in love with your children again and again; they keep changing, they keep changing, and you just find new ways to love them, new ways to expand your heart in new and different ways all the time. Seeing Hannah go through this process in real time was really exciting for me. The show premiered in Los Angeles, and the first two episodes are now available on Apple TV+.

