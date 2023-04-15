chakraborty: Mithun Chakraborty wasn’t sure about his teeth and complexion, reveals Shabana Azmi





Mithun Chakraborty, in his early days, was insecure about his protruding teeth and dark complexion, according to Shabana Azmi. She recalled how her late mother, Shaukat Kaifi, then encouraged the Bollywood star not to feel that way and let go of those thoughts. Bollywood veteran, Shabana Azmi recently opened up about her fond memories of her childhood home, Janki Kutir. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, she recalled the days when the house was a haven for struggling actors. According to Azmi, Janki Kutir was always driven by actors trying to make it big in Bollywood. She mentioned that her parents, Abba and Mom, were always welcoming and supportive of them. The actress also shared that when she had just graduated from the institute, many of her friends had no place to stay in Mumbai. They would come and stay with the Azmi family, including actors Zarina Wahab and Kanwaljit Singh. Azmi then revealed an interesting anecdote about actor Mithun Chakraborty. She said he was always aware of his protruding teeth and dark skin. As a result, he smiled with his mouth closed. Despite his insecurities, Chakraborty has become a successful actor in the industry. One of the most prominent actors of the 1980s, Mithun Chakraborty is still revered for his outstanding performances in many blockbuster films. His contribution to the Indian film industry is remarkable and his legacy lives on to this day. FAQs Q1: Where is Mithun Chakraborty from?

Kolkata Q2: What was Mithun Chakraborty’s first film?

Mithun Chakraborty’s first film is Mrigayaa.

