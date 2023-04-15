BeverlyHillsHotelMovie Night Poolside Package Costs $1,700 – The Hollywood Reporter





Starting this month, the Beverly Hills Hotel — a venue known for its long history of Hollywood guests as much as its iconic green and white striped cabanas — welcomes the return of their luxury cinematic experience throughout throughout the summer. The poolside film series will include five classic films – Breakfast at Tiffany’s, La La Land, Clueless, Troop Beverly Hills And Some like it hot — and admission is $1,700 to rent one of eight poolside cabanas, which sleep four people each. The series launched last year to celebrate the hotel’s 110th anniversary, and after all three events ended, the Beverly Hills Hotel team decided to bring it back, with two more viewings. “We only showed Beverly Hills Troop last year and I quickly realized how popular the film is! Csaba Oveges, Hotel Manager of The Beverly Hills Hotel, said The Hollywood Reporter in an emailed statement. “It’s important to us to create unique experiences for our customers that they will remember and cherish forever.” The package also offers custom pre-set entrees and craft cocktail menus thematically inspired by each month’s film. For the first Breakfast at Tiffany’s screening, the lineup will include blue mimosas, breakfast flatbreads, sweet mini croissants with semifreddo coffee and a Breakfast at Tiffany’s themed blue macaroon dessert tower. “We wanted to showcase cult classics in a legendary setting,” says Oveges. “We have selected films that showcase our iconic city and resonate with our customers and locals.” According to Oveges, the intimate visual experience of the venue known as “Pink Palace” is the reason for the high price. “The price covers the cost of production and food and drink offerings,” he says. Access to the snack bar, featuring concession stand classics like popcorn, chocolate, and candy, is also included in the total price. The 2022 poolside movie night scene at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Audrey Ma

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/beverly-hills-hotel-movie-night-poolside-1235373883/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related