Bollywood’s Dia Mirza flaunts stylish looks in latest photos

Bollywood actress and model Dia Mirza has been flaunting killer looks in her latest photos on social media app Instagram.

The stylish images from the visual sharing app showed her posing for the camera in a yellow outfit.

She wrote German author and professor Eckhart Tolle’s quote “All true artists, whether they know it or not, create from a mindless place, from an inner stillness” as the caption.

She shared another motivational quote from Eckhart Tolle “Don’t let a mad world tell you that success is anything but a successful present moment” in the second photo.

Dia Mirza is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. It is followed by 5.4 million users. She uses the platform to share photos and videos of her personal life and professional endeavors for her fans.

Dia Mirza is a prolific model. She won the Femina Miss India Asia-Pacific title in 2000 before winning the Miss Asia-Pacific international pageant in the same year.

As for her acting career, the actress got her start with ‘Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein‘ in 1998. She then acted in films ‘Deewaanapan‘, ‘Stay Safe Munna Bhai‘, ‘Honeymoon Travel Pvt. ltd.‘ And ‘Shooting in Lokhandwala‘.

Fame will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film’Soak‘.

She is an environmental advocate and also raises her voice against environmental degradation.

