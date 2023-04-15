Entertainment
April 18 | Broadway in Hollywood: Riverdance
river dance like you’ve never seen! A powerful and moving reimagining of this beloved Grammy-winning favorite
score and the thrilling energy and passion of his Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years later, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his spellbinding
while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with
lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of his music and dance adored by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of river dance once again. For more than 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, sensuality and spectacle of River dance.
river dance began his journey as a stand-in performer in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for TV by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative
The seven-minute dance piece was later developed into a full stage show by producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and director John McColgan. With
its fusion of Irish and international music and dance, the show broke box office records when it premiered in Dublin in early 1995. When the show
transferred to London, the reaction was unprecedented. What followed was an extremely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at
Radio City Music Hall marked the start of two decades of touring in river dance businesses across North America. Since its creation river dance packed
theaters across North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.
Schedule :
Tuesday April 18: 8 p.m.
Wednesday April 19: 8 p.m.
Thursday April 20: 8 p.m.
Friday, April 21: 8 p.m.
Saturday April 22: 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Sunday April 23: 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
For tickets and more information, visit BroadwayInHollywood.com
