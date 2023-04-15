April 18 | Broadway in Hollywood: Riverdance





river dance like you’ve never seen! A powerful and moving reimagining of this beloved Grammy-winning favorite

score and the thrilling energy and passion of his Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years later, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his spellbinding

while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan completely reimagined the groundbreaking show with

lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of his music and dance adored by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of river dance once again. For more than 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, sensuality and spectacle of River dance. river dance began his journey as a stand-in performer in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for TV by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative

The seven-minute dance piece was later developed into a full stage show by producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and director John McColgan. With

its fusion of Irish and international music and dance, the show broke box office records when it premiered in Dublin in early 1995. When the show

transferred to London, the reaction was unprecedented. What followed was an extremely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at

Radio City Music Hall marked the start of two decades of touring in river dance businesses across North America. Since its creation river dance packed

theaters across North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America. Schedule : Tuesday April 18: 8 p.m. Wednesday April 19: 8 p.m. Thursday April 20: 8 p.m. Friday, April 21: 8 p.m. Saturday April 22: 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Sunday April 23: 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit BroadwayInHollywood.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/los-angeles/calendar/event/20230418/2956161a-6157-4dbb-913e-ec2a0c0ff857/broadway-in-hollywood-riverdance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related