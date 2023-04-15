A Fever in the Heartland chronicles how the KKK forged its way into politics with a plan to win the White House New York Daily News

Wealthy, famous and charismatic, DC Stephenson had everything in the world except shame.

He was a congenital liar and perpetual trickster, vicious tyrant and sexual predator. And Stephenson has no regrets.

Despite a litany of crimes, his lawyers kept him out of jail. His money kept the politicians in his pocket. And his ability to intimidate kept him in power. Stephenson had serious plans to run for president.

Then a person brought him to justice.

A Fever in the Heartland, by Timothy Egan (Viking)

Timothy Egan tells the chilling story of A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klans Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them. By 1924, white terrorists had not only entered politics, but had a plan to win the White House.

They came horribly close.

In the heyday of fraternal organizations, the Klan was the largest and most powerful secret society, Egan writes. In Colorado, an open Klansman won the governorship Every Man under the Capitol Dome a Klansman was his motto. He joined another Klan-backed governor in the West, Walter M. Pierce, in Oregon. Keeping America a Land for Americans was his slogan.

By the mid-1920s, the KKK had nearly 6 million members and many more sympathizers. The Klan claimed fifteen U.S. senators under its control and seventy-five members of the House of Representatives, Egan writes. When the Klan scheduled a rally in DC in 1925, 50,000 marchers showed up. Four times as many people came to cheer them on.

DC Stephenson, in an undated portrait from the 1920s.

And much of the Klan’s growing success and influence was due to Stephenson.

The barely educated son of a Texas sharecropper, by the time Stephenson reached Indiana in the early 1920s, he had left behind two wives and a string of jobs. He told his new neighbors he was single, a lawyer, and a war hero. That’s not true, but the facts didn’t stop Stephenson from selling out the Klan or himself.

He could talk to a dog from a meat wagon, writes Egan.

And in 1921, for 12 dollars a week, the pedlar tackled a new product: the Ku Klux Klan.

At first, Stephenson was just an assistant scout, but he dreamed bigger than that. Under his leadership, Indiana became the fastest growing Klan state in the North, adding 2,000 members a week. Stephenson also helped promote the Klan in the Midwest and Northwest, rising up against blacks, Jews, Catholics, and immigrants.

Millions of people, it seems, were willing to pay $10 to join ($6 extra for the hood and robe) just to get this hate license. At one point, Stephenson estimated he had raised nearly $30 million in dues and fees. His share was 40%.

Two thousand people take the Klan oath during an initiation ritual in Marion, Indiana, 1922. Eight years later, two young black men are lynched in the town. (Courtesy of Ball State University Libraries Archives and Special Collections)

He used this wealth. He paid ministers to persuade the faithful to join and support the Klan’s crusade for good Christian values. He bribed politicians to appoint pro-Klan sheriffs. During this time, he gave contraband orgies at his Indiana mansion which, one observer wrote, would have put Nero to shame.

Of course, the old terrorism and Klansman intimidation continued. The difference was that under Stephenson they also began to win legislative victories. They helped pass the Immigration Act of 1924, limiting most newcomers to northern Europeans. Other laws they supported, ranging from teaching creationism to forced sterilization of the unfit, were also passed.

Not that they didn’t encounter opposition. When Stephenson staged an all-out march against one of his chief enemies in Indiana, the University of Notre Dame, Irish-American students chased the fanatics through the alleys, bombarding them with potatoes. The Klan retreated in terror.

Klan men and women marching through Muncie, Indiana on June 2, 1923. The Klan had control of the city. (Courtesy of Ball State University Libraries Archives and Special Collections)

But it’s up to an Indiana woman named Madge Oberholtzer to bring Stephenson down.

Oberholtzer had no sympathy for the organization. She had gone to college with black students and supported women’s suffrage. A 28-year-old happily single living with her parents, she worked for a state literacy program. But then the program had to be cut.

Oberholtzer didn’t like everything Stephenson stood for, but she knew he helped elect the current governor. And Stephenson even lived in his neighborhood. One day, she fought over an introduction.

Stephenson was receptive. He suggested he could find her another job in the state. The more they met about different career opportunities, the more uncomfortable Oberholtzer became. Stephenson was still drinking and brandishing a gun. He was always talking about running for president and how much he loved her.

Finally, one night at his house, he demanded that she accompany him on a trip out of town. When she refused, he had two henchmen hold her down and pour alcohol down her throat. She was pushed into a car and, with a gun to her ribs, on a train. She threatened Stephenson with the police.

I am the law in Indiana, he launched.

Once the train pulled out, Stephenson threw her into a compartment and raped her, biting her, biting her even, leaving open wounds. When the train stopped, he took the dazed woman to a hotel. The next morning, she begged Stephenson to get someone to take her to a pharmacy, so she could at least buy some bandages.

Instead, she bought poison.

Stephenson panicked when he found the shed had taken him. Refusing to stop at the hospital, his bodyguards took them home. They first held Oberholtzer captive in a garage, then dropped her off at her home. His parents called a doctor. Once their daughter told them what had happened, they again called a lawyer.

He deleted his account.

On April 14, 1925, not quite a month after the attack, Oberholtzer died.

On October 29, Stephenson was tried for murder.

He remained as sure of himself as ever. How could he be guilty of murdering someone who committed suicide? His lawyers also blamed the victim, insisting the relationship was consensual.

But the prosecutor was smarter.

The prosecutor resisted the urge to sue the Klan. Who could tell if the jurors had pointy hoods at home? And he focused on crime. It produced doctors who swore the injuries hadtened Oberholtzers’ death. He had his dying statement admitted as evidence.

This case, he insisted, is about whether we should protect the sanctity of honor and female chastity.

The jury found Stephenson guilty of second degree murder.

The judge sentenced him to life.

Meanwhile, coincidentally, other powerful Klansmen were being called to account. An Oregon executive has been convicted of raping his secretary and then killing her in a botched abortion. Three members of the Colorado Klan have been arrested for child molestation. The Klans claim he promoted moral values ​​turned out to be a lie.

By the late 1920s, membership had dropped by 90%.

Night rally of the Ku Klux Klan in 1925 in Denver, where the Klan had political control. (Courtesy of Denver Public Library, Western History Collection)

Released from prison in 1950, Stephenson resumed wandering from small town to small town and seducing and abandoning women. In 1961, in Missouri, he was caught forcing a teenage girl into his car. The 70-year-old pervert received a suspended sentence, on the condition that he leave the state. He died in 1966.

He never expressed regret. Instead, years later, he remained proud of his might and his closeness to ultimate power.

Still, you wouldn’t have called him president, he said later, correcting assumptions about his purpose. A better word, he confided, was dictator.