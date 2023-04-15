What to expect at Ali Bhai, the Emirati restaurant dedicated to Bollywood films

Ali Al Ansari was four years old when he fell in love with Sholay, a Bollywood classic about friendship and revenge. The Emirati aviation professionals’ passion for Indian cinema lives on 32 years later, so much so that he opened a restaurant that pays homage to the Hindi film industry in Dubai.

Ali Bhais opened in Nad Al Hammar in December 2021. Brick walls adorned with posters of Indian classics such as Dewar And Mughal–e–Azam, For a flashing sign indicating Sholay (which remains his favorite film), Ali Bhais interior is a nostalgic ode to the glory days of Indian cinemas. Tables are hand-painted in ethnic designs, while movie props from the early 1970s surround diners. For those who grew up with Bollywood movies, a visit to Ali Bhais is like stepping back in time.

The Bollywood-themed Ali Bhai restaurant run by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai is full of movie posters. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

I traveled many times to India and Pakistan when I was a kid with my family, and I still do. It’s like a second home, says Al Ansari. Aside from his love for Desi culture and food, Al Ansari’s father was among the first Emiratis to introduce Bollywood films to his family and friends in Dubai in the early 1960s.

My father used to bring film reels from India and they played on a projector for the whole family when we lived in Shindagha in the 1960s, says Al Ansari. We learned Hindi and Urdu language by watching these movies.

Sholay aside, Al Ansari says he can watch Muqaddar ka Sikandar And yaadein again and again, and that he is a big fan of Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ranveer Singh.

Describing the concept behind the interior, Al Ansari says the brick interior reminds him of homes in India, while a poster-filled wall takes inspiration from Mumbai’s ubiquitous local trains. Once we were waiting to board a train in Mumbai and saw a section full of movie posters. Some were ripped, some were upcoming movies that image stuck in my head, so I reproduced it in my restaurant.

However, he also wanted to create an ambience that represented Dubai’s multiculturalism, rather than leaning towards India or Pakistan. That’s why the dominant color is red and it doesn’t rely too heavily on shades of saffron or green (the dominant colors on the flags of India and Pakistan respectively).

As a result, Al Ansari says his restaurant has a clientele made up of 40% Emiratis, 40% Indians and Pakistanis and 20% a mix of other nationalities.

I want everyone to come, sit and chat together as if they all live together in Dubai, he says.

While an aviation professional by day, Al Ansari plays the role of chef de cuisine at Ali Bhais every evening, concocting a fusion of Indian and Arabic dishes. Like the movies, my love for desi cuisine dates back to childhood. I often saw my father preparing meals to give to charity and all my brothers and sisters contributed in their own way. I’m the youngest of them all, so I was given some smaller tasks one day, I was asked to add tomato paste in the food and I did it by throwing the whole box away, getting he remembers.

His cooking skills have since improved, but Al Ansari remains self-taught. He says he learned a lot by tasting authentic dishes in India and Pakistan and honing his skills by watching videos on YouTube.

Al Ansari in Ali Bhai’s kitchen. Pawan Singh / The National

Ali Bhais’ menu currently lists over 60 dishes, including a section called Bhai ka tandoor (Bhai being his favorite Salman Khan nickname), as well as chaat and other street food, Indochinese cuisine and sweets traditional Indian desserts.

While biryani is my favorite dish, I created a dish that mixes chips from Oman with puri, which is also very popular among diners, says Al Ansari.

Updated: April 15, 2023, 1:43 p.m.