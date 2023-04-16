Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater Voice Actor Teases Remake





Another day, another Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater remake rumor – only this one comes from one of the game’s most notable voice actors. Donna Burke – who has appeared in several Konami games, both as a voice actor, singer and singer – took to Twitter today to share an image of herself at work. Labeled “Recording!” the text itself did not reveal too much; however, in the attached photo, she is holding a plastic folder with “Snake Eater” on the front. Current record ! pic.twitter.com/k3WiFL4V6dApril 15, 2023 See more So far, so what? You’re not the only one who thinks some fans are hanging on to straws. However, earlier today, Burke also added a few more photos, one of which clearly shows the lyrics to Snake Eater’s main theme on the production desk. An accidental revelation? Maybe. But since Burke’s tweets haven’t been deleted, it seems more likely that this is actually a very deliberate tease to fuel speculative fire – rumors of Metal Gear Solid remakes have been circulating for years now. – and get Metal Gear fans excited… which it has, of course (thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle (opens in a new tab)). Donna Burke is working on the new version of the classic “Snake Eater” theme for the long-awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 In one of the pictures you can see a lyric sheet on the table which contains the METAL GEAR SOLID 3 theme Snake eater. https://t.co/vJK3A1SQf8 pic.twitter.com/yuSOzNnHl5April 15, 2023 See more Rumors that Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami is working on “new episodes and remakes for its biggest franchises” first surfaced in 2021, (opens in a new tab) and even then, the remasters were rumored to be developed in partnership with porting specialist Virtuus. Downloadable versions of MGS2 and 3 were delisted the same year (opens in a new tab), apparently due to licensing issues regarding the historical footage included in these games. In July 2022, Konami has announced that these games will soon “resume sales” (opens in a new tab). At this point, new remasters could be where these games return to modern platforms. However, these remasters are entirely separate from the supposed remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. The Snake voice actor lent weight to rumors of a Metal Gear Solid remake last year (opens in a new tab)Also.

