Boots Riley Interview: “I’m a Virgo” and I’m Not Selling Myself
The filmmaker faced financial difficulties after “Sorry to Bother You,” but emerged from the experience with a stronger work ethic and big grassroots projects.
This year’s SFFILM, San Francisco’s long-running film festival, opened outside the city limits. On Thursday, Ryan Coogler took the stage at Oakland’s Grand Lake Theater to introduce “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” the documentary he produced, and pointed to the middle of the play. “I saw my first movie right there,” he said.
For all the history around Bay Area filmmakers, from the early days of Frances Ford Coppola and George Lucas to the Pacific Film Archive, Oakland’s presence has gained traction. Beyond Coogler, there is another filmmaker whose connection to the scene runs much deeper.
Boots Riley rose to fame as the frontman of legendary Oakland hip-hop group The Coup over 30 years ago. He reinvented himself as a filmmaker with the 2018 Sundance breakout “Sorry to Bother You,” a tumultuous workplace satire that also served as a vehicle for Riley’s long-held socialist values and investment. in the empowerment of the working class. Now he’s completed the remarkable Amazon miniseries ‘I Am a Virgin’, the brave escapes of a 13-foot-tall teenager (Jharrel Jerome) who escapes from his island home to engage in activism. local. The first four episodes will air as SFFILM’s closing night selection next week; it will premiere on Amazon Prime in June.
From what I’ve seen, the show is hilarious, weird and tragic with a sharp underground quality unique to Riley’s sensibility. It is quite remarkable that he succeeded with the resources of Amazon. When I met him at the Telegraph Beer Garden in Oakland this week, he told me that ‘I Am a Virgin’ cost $53 million – almost 17 times more than his first feature film – and he had the impression of compromising nothing. Not that it’s easy.
“I had to fight for so many things all the time,” he said. “It was like a lot of people were operating out of fear.” He sipped his IPA. “I guess the bottom line is that the bureaucracy in TV is much bigger than in independent cinema.”
As I wrote in January, the notion of the Sundance breakout is a myth, and Riley’s experience confirms it. He directed “Sorry to Bother You” after years of script workshops (including help from the Sundance lab) and did it for $3.2 million. When this budget leaked it led to lowball offers and it was eventually sold to Annapurna for about what it cost to make. Riley, however, had taken on personal debt assuming he was about to get a bigger payday.
“So many people were like, ‘Oh, I know this is going to be the talking point at Sundance,'” he said. of 10, 17 or 20 million dollars. So at the end of Sundance, I was a little angry and depressed. Until then, I was squatting a place and we had just worked it out with the bank, who was going to start renting it to us, and stuff like that. I owed a lot of money to a lot of people.
Now Riley, 52, speaks as a seasoned filmmaker and musician and realizes he can be more effective by doubling down on his Oakland identity. Wearing a large felt hat that shaded his eyes from the sun, Riley greeted several friendly faces at the beer garden, some of whom he didn’t know. “I think people got a kind of pride about me,” he said. “It’s not just that they love the work. They feel like part of me. »
Building on this impact, Riley believes in developing a career locally, even while navigating the resources of Hollywood from afar. Here are some of his biggest takeaways.
Stay true to your community
Riley never planned to leave Oakland, even when he was portrayed as a writer-director. “We’ve kind of been pushed in this direction since the 90s,” he said, referencing his music days. “Like, ‘Oh, you have to be where all this other stuff is.’ But I think ever since I was an organizer, the thing that was instilled in me was that you’re most effective where you come from. It wasn’t about going where the action is. – it was about making the action happen where you are. I’m a better artist when I know what’s around me.
For “I Am a Virgin,” some of the interiors were shot in New Orleans, but Riley pushed back the pressure to put the story there. “I was like, ‘I don’t know New Orleans,'” he said. “It’s a beautiful city. For the people who live there, it means something else, and they can film it in a different way. Noah Baumbach, Jim Jarmusch and Woody Allen are New York filmmakers. There’s something something that comes through in their films with their knowledge of the city. I want my job to be here, not because Oakland is the best place, to be honest, but it’s the best place for me.
Invest in the scene
Riley said that while he enjoyed SFFILM, he felt Oakland lacked a central hub for its own movie scene. Along with director Cheryl Dunye (“The Watermelon Woman”), “Sorry to Bother You” producer George Rush and other filmmakers, they created local non-profit Cinemama, with the aim of creating a screening space and of event. “A big problem with the Bay Area is that there are a lot of filmmakers here doing things, but there’s no scene,” he said. “There is no place where people hang out.” He hopes Cinemama will schedule local movie series as they plan a physical space.
Take the money, keep your values
Courtesy of Prime Video
Riley’s activism could strike a paradox with the prospects of doing a show for Amazon, a company not exactly known for respecting workers’ rights. He unraveled the apparent contradiction. “Honestly, it’s not the first choice I would have made,” he said, noting that the show had been shopped. “But I’ve heard executives say, ‘I’m so glad I can work on something that I can really believe in. “”
He recalled an experience with The Coup when he went on a road trip with Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, another Bay Area figure. For three hours, Biafra held a tribunal on the history of punk, with a sore point. “He was really critical of The Clash,” Riley said. “He was like, ‘Fuck The Clash, they sold out, they made music for Sony. We kept it real!'” Riley didn’t see it that way. “Maybe The Clash wasn’t as clearly against capitalism as I was, but they affected a lot more people,” he said.
The Coup, he added, has deals with EMI Records and Warner Brothers, among others. “Look,” he said. “Most people are against the way things are. But the main thing is that we are taught that there is nothing we can do about it. People say, “Yeah, I don’t like the way capitalism works, but there’s nothing I can do about it. I have to find a job somewhere.’ For Riley, the ability to make an anti-capitalist argument in a corporate setting is all the justification he needs to do the job.
“I try to get people to organize specifically in their workplace, including at Amazon,” he said. “They should be able to shut the shit up. It’s part of a movement that can eventually become something and create a whole new society, a whole new system.
Don’t censor yourself
“I Am a Virgo” has a lot of daring swings, including the decision to use a forced perspective over CGI. But nothing in the first four episodes is more memorable than an imaginary sex scene between two characters whose size would suggest they’re incompatible. It’s a bold move that stands out in part because so few writer-directors would even try to go for it.
Riley said he was inspired by “Nashville” writer Joan Tewkesbury, who mentored him at Sundance Labs. “I remember one time when she said to us, ‘Everyone has to make their character human,'” he said. “And you know one thing about humans? Humans like to fuck. And you’re desexualizing your characters, you’re doing everybody a disservice.
Riley said he was concerned that new writer-directors would censor themselves. “I think humans always want the same things,” he said. “They want to be challenged. But one thing that happened rightfully attacking people for abuse is that some of the things that got mixed up in that were a disgrace to the sex itself. How to talk about humanity with a PG-13 lens on everything?
Find a routine and stick to it
Riley said that even after his experience at Sundance, he exercised caution to avoid commercial gigs.
“I’ve been broke many times in my life,” he said. “I had people mad at me because I wouldn’t take things.” But he’s found a rhythm to write constantly to ensure he always has a few potential gigs around the corner. Following ‘Sorry to Bother You’ he released three scripts – one which became ‘I’m a Virgo’ and two other feature films. The other two — which he can’t talk about yet — have already secured funding and casting.
“I wake up at 5:30 in the morning,” Riley said. “And I usually write the thing that I don’t work on for four hours straight. ‘m getting a few lines, or I’m getting five pages, but those four hours are going to come and go, no matter what. He smiled. “I do a lot of shit.”
Riley’s situation is unique: Not every struggling artist can transition from profession to profession with an existing career to support their profile. But his ability to double-cross his surroundings and develop a work ethic that can support his specific vision proves that filmmakers don’t have to let the system devour them in order to survive.
