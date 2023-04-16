Lotto Texas Jackpot $68.75 million, the 8th largest in gaming history











pinterest AUSTIN Texas Lotto Salesrise as the games historic run continues into the weekend, causing the jackpot prize for theDraw for Saturday April 15to be brought to aannuity estimated at $68.75 million the eighth largest announced jackpot in Texas Lotto history. The current jackpot is the biggest in games for over 12 years and ranks asthe third largest jackpot in North America and the fourth in the world. In North America, Lotto Texas is behind the estimated profitable Powerball$219 million jackpot for the Saturday, April 15 draw, plus the estimated paid-in Mega Millionsjackpot worth $476 million for the draw on Friday, April 14. The Saturdays Lotto Texas draw offers an estimated cash value of $41.9 million. If there is no jackpot winner for the Saturday Lotto Texas draw, the jackpot prize for the Monday, April 17 draw will reach an estimated $69.75 million. It’s quite an exciting time for Texas Lotto players as they have the chance to play for one of the biggest announced jackpots in gaming history, said Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. One thing we know for sure is that when someone wins that huge Texas Lotto jackpot, they will become a Texas Lottery player. We look forward to celebrating our biggest Texas Lotto jackpot winner since May 2010 and our first this year. As this jackpot continues to grow, we want to remind our players to gamble responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. Lotto Texas has boasted of five different winning jackpot draws in the $60 million range throughout the games’ 30-year history. The last time was for the draw on February 8, 2006, when a reported prize of $64 million was claimed by AB Revocable Living Trust, which purchased the winning ticket at Shop & Save in Houston. The last time the game won a jackpot over $40 million was for the draw on September 30, 2020, when an estimated prize of $47 million was won.claimed by a resident of Seguinwho bought the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin. Saturday’s draw will be 90ein the current Lotto Texas jackpot run from the start with an estimated $5 million annuity for the September 19 draw, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in the game’s history. This is the biggest Texas Lotto jackpot to be won since the draw on May 29, 2010, when the announced jackpot reached approximately $97 million. The winning ticket for this Texas Lotto drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The biggest Texas Lotto jackpot in the game’s history was a reported prize of $145 million for the June 19, 2004 draw, which was sold to El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd. In 2022, there were six Texas Lotto jackpot winners. The games most recent jackpot winner was aKaty resident who claimed a $19 million jackpotfor the September 17, 2022 draw. While the jackpot prize is up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players walked away with lower tier Texas Lotto prizes in the recent jackpot run. For players who choose the popular Extra games add-on feature! for $1 more per play, non-jackpot prizes can be increased up to $10,000. Since its launch in April 2013, Extra! produced year-over-year sales increases for the Texas Lottery, including a record year in fiscal 2022 with $39.6 million in total sales. In theApril 12 drawing72,225 Lotto Texas tickets, including those who played Extra!, won lower tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,505. Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million dollar jackpots. Draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Texas Lotto draw will end at 10:02 p.m. CT Saturday. More information on the Lotto Texas game and the Extra! an additional function can be foundhere.

