‘Phantom of the Opera’ Closing After 35 Years and Nearly 14,000 Broadway ShowsExBulletin

Entertainment
'Phantom of the Opera' Closing After 35 Years and Nearly 14,000 Broadway Shows
Avery Brunkus
On Sunday evening, April 16, the curtain will fall on the longest-running show in Broadway history. The Phantom of the OperaAndrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, is closing after more than 35 years.
The stats are absolutely staggering since it opened on Broadway in January 1988, Ghost played nearly 14,000 performances to an audience of over 20 million, grossing over $1.3 billion. An estimated 6,500 people were employed by the production, including over 400 actors, and it takes a cast, orchestra and crew of 125 to put on the show. Monday, everything will be over.
“I had the gig of my life. There’s no other way to describe it,” says Richard Poole, who has been a member of the ensemble, playing small roles, for nearly 25 years. “It gave me the ability to have security, to plan ahead,” Poole says. “It gives me discipline and structure in my life, and it gives me a consistent way to maintain my craft.”
Musician Joyce Hammann has been on the show for even longer than Poole: “I’m a concertmaster at The Phantom of the Opera, who is first violin. And Holy Moly, I’ve been here 33 1/2 years.” Hammann is one of many orchestra members to have a “ghost baby” his son, Jackson just turned 18. “This has been his home away from home,” she said. ” People [here] saw him grow. He had the pleasure of sitting backstage on Saturday mornings sometimes when I couldn’t find a babysitter.”
The Phantom of the Opera, for those who have never seen it, is the story of a disfigured genius who haunts the Paris Opera, pining for a young soprano, Christine, in love with a dashing count. People die, a chandelier crashes onto the stage, but love triumphs a little… all to a romantic score.
“I really wanted to write something that was a great romance at the time, having done Avoided and having done Cats and various things, that…didn’t let me…go in that direction at all,” Lloyd Webber recalled in 2013, for the show’s 25th.e birthday on Broadway. When he read Gaston Leroux’s novel, he found the vehicle and collaborated with Richard Stilgoe and Charles Hart on the adaptation, directed by Hal Prince.
“I think the lasting appeal is because it’s so romantic and the audience gets away from it,” the late director said for the 25the anniversary. “He’s got a world of his own. And whatever problems they have on the streets and in their daily lives, they come here and it’s like a little kid stumbling across a fairy tale or something. . Except it’s a bit dangerous. But the thing is, I think they escape reality for a few hours and into a romantic world.”
“The Ghost being misunderstood, I think it’s a big symbol for a lot of people,” says Ben Crawford, who now holds the distinction of being the latest Ghost to haunt the Majestic Theater on Broadway. Like other Ghosts before him, he has a special relationship with the Phans who visited the show again and again. Some even send him their own creations. “They saw I had dinosaurs in my room,” he says, “because when I play with my kids on FaceTime, my son loves dinosaurs, so they 3D printed this velociraptor which is, like, in a tuxedo with a ghost mask. And he came to my dressing room in a box with, like, holes in it for him to breathe.”
But even the longest-running show in Broadway history has to close at some point. Producer Cameron Mackintosh says Ghost was losing money, even before the pandemic. So, last September, he and Andrew Lloyd Webber announced a final date. “The following week we were profitable for the first time,” Mackintosh said in a phone interview from London. “So, you know, it was the right decision at the right time. And, you know, I think people’s memory is now back with people saying The Phantom of the Opera is one of the greatest hits of all time, that’s what you always pray for when a great show ends.”
SO, Ghost goes out with a bang, it sells again. Music supervisor and conductor David Caddick has been there from the very beginning, he was musical director for a staged reading on the estate of Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1984. He directs the final performances on Broadway. “I just don’t know how I’m going to feel on the morning of April 17,” Caddick said. “At the moment it’s about maintaining what we have: keeping the show alive. I always give notes to the actors, to the orchestra. We will seek to maintain every element of the production until the very last note .”
There are plans for a few surprises at the final curtain call. Actor Richard Poole says the closure is bittersweet. “I was retiring anyway,” he says. “So I have a very enviable place in my life that I had something to go to, which was nothing!” For the 124 other people employed by The Phantom of the Operait’s time to find a new gig.
