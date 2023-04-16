American Psycho Stars Said Christian Bale Was A ‘Terrible’ Actor Behind His Back, He Silenced Them With Award-Winning Performance

If anyone were to troll Christian Bale’s game now, they would encounter a very confused audience. The actor has proven time and time again how amazing it is to be an actor. His roles are just as fascinating as his personality. With the performances he gave, no one can even doubt his quality when he stands in front of the camera.

He has a list full of iconic roles. Whether it’s Gorr the God Butcher, Patrick Bateman or Bruce Wayne; there are no surprises when it comes to giving it powerful performance. However, he had to prove himself before everyone started putting him on a pedestal. Especially in the cast ofAmerican psychowho refused to believe he was anything but a bad actor.

Christian Bale had to prove himself to his co-stars

Christian Bale is one of the most famous actors and almost everyone respects his work. It was the film that brought him the most fame which also made his co-stars doubt. Since he is an actor who believes in methodical acting, few people knew him and did not like him.

He informed me that all the other actors thought I was the worst actor they had ever seen. He was telling me that they kept looking at me and talking about me, saying, Why did Mary fight for this guy? He is awful. And it was only when he saw the film that he changed his mind. And I was completely in the dark about this review.

He had no idea what his co-stars really thought of him. They had a purely negative view of him, making them wonder what a bad actor he really was. Josh Lucas shared these thoughts with Bale much later in their life and he was extremely surprised by it.

Christian Bale shocked everyone with his performance

Christian Bale had everyone shut their lips the moment the cast sawAmerican psycho,they were all greatly surprised by his performance and that was enough to prove them wrong.

Working with Christian was quite difficult because I didn’t know all that method stuff. I was pretty cool. I hadn’t done that many movies before, and an actor would lose himself to such a degree and be so engrossed in the role, I had a hard time wanting to just socialize with him, but I felt he didn’t. didn’t, and then my ego being like, doesn’t it love me? Does he think I’m a bad actress?

No one has questioned Christian Bale after seeing the hit film. Although method acting is not common, it is also not very well received by many actors. Some actors manage to execute it incredibly, and Bale stays strong with this example. What he achieved with the film made it clear that no other actor would be better than him for the role of Patrick Bateman.

