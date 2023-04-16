Entertainment
The Mandalorian Actor Warns The Season 3 Finale Might “Hit Too Much”
It seems that only a Snuggie in beskar can prevent you from being hurt by The Mandalorianthe upcoming Season 3 finale.
As if SPOILER ALERT FOR THE LAST EPISODE! Seeing Din Djarin get tied up as well, a pig from Moff Gideons’ soldiers didn’t cause enough anxiety (especially for a heartbreaking, staring Grogu), the Season 3 finale airing this Wednesday, April 19 promises to hurt. viewers in its own way.
Brendan Wayne, who is one of the two actors most often inside the Mando suit and who this season, alongside Lateef Crowder, gets bigger billing in the closing credits shared in a recent instagram storyThis next episode is going to make you wish you hadn’t asked for more, because it might hurt too much.
Getty Images for Disney
Now why could that be?
On the one hand, the title of the most recent episode, The Spies (plural), led fans to speculate who was secretly plotting against Mando & Co. all this time.
After all, this episode confirmed that Elia Kane was indeed doing Moff Gideons’ dirty work as a member of Amnesty’s program on Coruscant. But no other character in this episode turned out to be a spy. accordingleaving the door open for significant betrayal that has yet to be revealed.
Were Mandalore’s motley survivors played by The last boatby Charles Parnell breaking Bads Charles Baker et al not what they seemed to be? (After all, they did lead Bos’ landing party directly to the trap near the Great Forge.)
Or is the mole even more important figure in Din and Bos more immediate orbit? (Hmm, how did Moff Gideon knew the Darksaber was now back in Bo-Katan possession?)
What are your predictions for The Mandalorianthe last season finale? Is a heartbreaking betrayal about to be revealed, or will the big wound teased by Brendan Wayne take the form of a major death?
