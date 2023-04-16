10 Best Hollywood Scream Queens The Mary Sue

The Scream Queens have never gone out of style in Hollywood. Whenever a movie has a terrifying plotline, we’ve rooted for that pivotal heroine who uses her shrill screams, fact-paced races through the woods, and sudden, engulfing determination to survive against all odds.

But, if we’re being honest, we’ve also found ourselves defending some mean female characters lately, despite their deeply unsettling antics etched in our memories. We’re thinking of you, Pearl, (aka Mia Goth!). These characters have long been influential in drawing large crowds to cinemas and adding both mainstream and independent success to the film industry, spawning iconic film franchises and smaller films with cult followings.

Many actresses made a name for themselves by starring in horror films, the weight of their creepy fame still influencing their careers today. Examples include Heather Langenkamp, ​​the heroine who defeated Freddy Krueger in her dreams in 1984 freddiewho stayed true to her roots by delivering another iconic horror performance in Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series, The Midnight Club Last year. Meanwhile, in the 1990s and 2000s, the iconic Scream queens enjoyed huge career success, including the likes of Shoutis Neve Campbell and The Grudgeby Sarah Michelle Gellar, who has also starred in projects such as Cry 2 And I know what you did last summer.

Although Scream Queens has been a Hollywood mainstay, she shows no signs of going anywhere, as a whole new group of actresses have added that title to her resume due to her terrifying performances. So, without further ado, let us introduce you to the top 10 scream queens working in the film and TV industry today.

1. Jenna Ortega

The most obvious person to start with this list is the ultimate horror girl of the moment, Jenna Ortega, who took her Wednesday alter-ego and really ran with it. I mean, no one can embody a real dark, brooding character quite like Ortega. Before starring in Netflix’s hit series centered on the macabre antics of the eldest child of the Addams Family, Ortega honed her scream queen chops by starring in two films in the popular slasher franchise. Shout. The former Disney Channel star turned horror queen also starred in 2020’s Dark Horror, The Babysitter: Killer Queenand the terrifying movie of 2022 X alongside fellow horror phenom Mia Goth. Ortega’s foray into the fictional world of terror is so coveted it’s rumored she’ll star in the sequel to the iconic 1988 film beetle juice.

2. mia goth

Mia Goth is like Jenna Ortega’s more terrifying and mysterious older sister and we love her for it. With her very appropriate last name, the London-born actress’ dedication to her horror craft is unlike any other. It would be unusual to see its star in a major Hollywood blockbuster, as Goth usually chooses to sign chilling masterpieces. One of these movies is the slasher movie X, in which Goth plays an aspiring adult film actor named Maxine who is terrorized by an elderly couple as she and her friends attempt to make a movie on their rural Texas property without permission. The Ti West-led project immediately spawned a prequel named pearl, which served as the origin story for the elderly woman character. Meanwhile, Goth also starred in 2018’s star-studded supernatural horror. sighs and, more recently, in the sci-fi horror film Overflowing swimming pool. This horror queen is fully aware that her skills lie in the genre, as when asked if she’s “good at screaming,” Goth says W Magazine“I think I actually am. I have a naturally high-pitched voice. I think it’s kind of nice to be able to get off balance like that.

3. Allison Williams

Allison Williams may have burst onto the acting scene as one of four best friends in their twenties trying to figure out their New York life in the comedy-drama Girls, but she has since rebranded herself as the Queen of Scream. She made her horror film debut in Jordan Peele’s hit 2017 film To go out. After receiving critical acclaim for her role, it’s no surprise that Williams decided to stick with the genre, starring in twisted psychological horror. Perfection the next year. And, who could forget his recent role in M3GAN, which went viral on social media thanks to the titular doll’s epic dance routine? Williams will reprise his role as the movie’s robotics for the sequel, which is slated for a 2025 release, and honestly, we can’t wait to see it!

4. Samara weaving

Our Aussie queen Samara Weaving has some envy-inducing horror references to her name. After moving to Hollywood, Weaving starred in the 2017 cult classic The babysitterwhich spawned the 2020 sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which saw her perform alongside Jenna Ortega. Weaving also received critical acclaim after starring in the 2019 black horror comedy Ready or Not, in which she played a young bride driven away by her wealthy husband’s Satan-worshipping family as part of their wedding night ritual. And finally, to really cement her horror star status, she also had a role in the most recent Shout movie.

5. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts started out in acting as a Nickelodeon child star and has also fronted a few popular teen comedies. However, Roberts definitely honed her craft in the satirical horror genre after playing sorority lead sister Chanel Oberlin in the hugely popular but short-lived series. Scream Queens. Her professional working relationship with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk was key to turning her into a powerhouse in the genre, as she also starred in their anthology horror series. american horror story since 2013, with seasons such as Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse And 1984.

6. Sarah Paulson

We cannot mention american horror story without pointing the queen of the series, Sarah Paulson! The actor has appeared in nearly every season since 2011. In 2020, she played nurse Mildred Ratched in the Netflix horror drama series. Pawl, which was developed by his good friend Ryan Murphy. She also proved she could direct a feature film, starring in the horror thriller Run as a mother keeping a dark secret while homeschooling her disabled teenage daughter. Paulson recently explained that she’s inevitably drawn to the dark and spooky genre. During an interview with The GuardianPaulson explained his process, saying, “If I’m terrified, I feel compelled to do it.”

7. Victoria Pedretti

You’ll always be rooting for the characters played by Victoria Pedretti, especially if their characters are trapped in a horror-centric situation. Pedretti got his big break in 2018 when he unnerved Nell Crane in Mike Flanagan The Haunting of Hill Houseand two years later, she starred as Dani Clayton in the next installment of Flanagan’s anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Of course, we all loved her role as Love Quinn in You opposite Penn Badgley because she truly rivaled the wickedness and ruthless murderous spirit of Joe Goldberg.

8. Vera Farmiga

Vera Farmiga is definitely one of Hollywood’s most underrated actresses. She’s delivered hit after hit over the years, mostly in the horror genre. First, we have to acknowledge her most famous role as paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in four of the episodes of the Conspiracy franchise, which is actually based on real events! Before that, Farmiga showed off its horror prowess in the hugely popular 2009 film Orphan and also starred in the critically acclaimed television series, Bates Motelwhich was a contemporary prequel to the classic 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror film psychology.

9. McKenna Grace

The youngest on our list of scream queens, McKenna Grace has an acting resume that’s years older than she can only dream of. Horror has been a regular feature in her previous credentials, as she has starred in all of the big terrifying TV names such as The Haunting of Hill House, Chilling Adventures of SabrinaAnd The Handmaid’s Tale, the latter of which isn’t exactly billed as a horror, but it might as well be. On the movie front, Grace played her socks off in Amityville: Awakening, Annabelle Comes HomeAnd Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Grace is definitely one to watch in future horror projects!

ten. Jamie Lee Curtis

We couldn’t end this list without saluting the iconic Scream Queen herself, Jamie Lee Curtis! Curtis is best known for her role as the ultimate final girl Laurie Strode in the Halloween film franchise. Since bursting onto the horror scene with the first Halloween film in 1978, Curtis was a mainstay of the genre. In recent years, the Oscar-winning actress has had fun with her job by starring in the satirical TV series Scream Queens and, of course, the 2003 classic terrible friday alongside Lindsay Lohan. During an interview with vogue, Curtis explained that she always finds her way back into the horror genre because it “scares so easily,” adding, “I don’t like being scared; I abhor it, to be honest. When I was 15, my parents got tested The Exorcist, and my friends teased me because it scared me. So, it’s just ironic that I ended up making a living out of fear.

