Francis Mercier Brings Global Coachella Vibes to Europe and Beyond New York Daily News

For Port-au-Prince, Haitian-born producer-disc-jockey Francis Mercier, 2023 promises to be a big year.

Mercier recently released a single with well-known Jamaican band Black Uhuru. On Saturday, he kicked off his appearance at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California with a show at the Empire Polo Club.

The music star performs at the Heineken House festivals on Friday. He finishes his run at Coachella next Saturday at the Empire Polo Club, before heading to shows in Europe, South America and Mexico.

A graduate in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Brown University, he has an international mission to blend music from the Caribbean, Africa and other regions and create powerful and irresistible dance beats.

The latest example of Francis Mercier’s worldwide musical expertise is Welcome to Dinna, an updated version of Black Uhurus’ 1979 song Guess Whos Coming to Dinner. (HANDOUT)

My style is a fusion of house, deep and melodic with ethnic and worldly sounds, he said, citing the collaboration with Black Uhuru as an example.

During my teenage years in Haiti, I was a big fan of Black Uhuru, said Mercier, who, with feverish guitar playing provided by Moroccan guitarist Neyl Nejjai, created Welcome to Dinna, an updated version of the song. by Black Uhurus 1979 Guess Whos Coming to Dinner.

In Kamili, another recent release, Mercier collaborates with Afro-house king NIkefreak from Zimbabwe and percussionist-performer Idd Aziz from Kenya. Visit francismercier.com and follow Mercier on social networks.

CELEBRATE EDUCATION

The University of the West Indies, a hallmark of the Caribbean and symbol of the region’s appetite for education, is celebrated Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the 26th annual The Legacy Continues Awards gala, presented by the based society At New York. American Foundation for the University of the West Indies.

The black tie event, supported by organizations, individuals and businesses, is the main fundraising vehicle for the scholarship program for students in need, according to the nonprofit foundation.

Celebrating the University of the West Indies’ anniversary, the New York-based American Foundation for the University of the West Indies will host a fundraising gala on Thursday in Manhattan. (HANDOUT)

The function at Manhattan’s exclusive 583 Park Avenue event space marks the university’s 75th anniversary, older than most Caribbean countries. UWI was founded in 1948 to bring higher education to the then British colonies.

A distinguished set of winners, including the Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, will be honoured. Visit afuwi.org for more information on tickets and tables, or email: mwallace@afuwi.org.

ART & AWARENESS

The group art exhibit Before I Do: Theres Something to Know is currently on view at My Gallery, 587 Franklin Ave. in Brooklyn, until April 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jean Dominque Volcys Metamorphosis (l.) and Euphoria Musical are part of the art in the art exhibition My Gallery Before I Do: There’s Something to Know. (JEAN DOMINQUE VOLCY)

Under the theme Doing is the process of discovering becoming, the show features the works of Emmett Wigglesworth, Larry Weekes, Sasha Chavchavadze, Brian Branch, Jean Dominque Volcy, Ba Djibril Ngawa, Beverly Watson and Darla Ebanks. For more information, email darla@mygallery.com, or call (347) 446-5837, or visit mygallerynyc.com.

ROOTS OF DORSEY ON DISPLAY

With deep roots in Brooklyns Dorseys Art Gallery community, Tanksley/Brandon/Legrand, the works of artists Ann Tanksley, Nancy Brandon and Yolne Legrand, are exhibited in Manhattans East Village at the Wilmer Jennings Gallery at Kenkeleba, 219 East 2nd St ., through May 6.

Yolne Legrand and her works are on display in the Tanksley/Brandon/Legrand exhibition at the Wilmer Jennings Gallery in Kenkeleba in Manhattan’s East Village. (WILMER JENNINGS GALLERY)

The show can be seen Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (212) 674-3939 or email kenkeleba@msn.com.

BUS STOPS AND DRUMS

Transit will meet tradition in Brooklyn when Caribbean Drums and Dance’s innovative 15-minute performances at four B41 stops take place May 3, from noon to 7 p.m., according to Maxine Alexander of Bluemango LLC.

The rhythmic cultural exhibits along Flatbush Ave. (from Ditmas Ave./Ave D to Flatbush Junction) are a preview of the Dancing on the Plaza celebration of drumming and dancing, returning to Flatbush Junctions traffic-free Hillel Place Plaza public space in June. 3, from noon to 7 p.m., during Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Caribbean Drums and Dance island-style street dancing is coming to Flatbush, Brooklyn bus stops herald the coming of the Dancing on the Plaza celebration in June. (BLUEMANGO LLC)

For more information on dance events, and the upcoming BLOOM [cq] drum and dance residency at Flatbush YMCA, email bluemangomax@gmail.com.