Entertainment
Francis Mercier Brings Global Coachella Vibes to Europe and Beyond New York Daily News
For Port-au-Prince, Haitian-born producer-disc-jockey Francis Mercier, 2023 promises to be a big year.
Mercier recently released a single with well-known Jamaican band Black Uhuru. On Saturday, he kicked off his appearance at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California with a show at the Empire Polo Club.
The music star performs at the Heineken House festivals on Friday. He finishes his run at Coachella next Saturday at the Empire Polo Club, before heading to shows in Europe, South America and Mexico.
A graduate in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Brown University, he has an international mission to blend music from the Caribbean, Africa and other regions and create powerful and irresistible dance beats.
My style is a fusion of house, deep and melodic with ethnic and worldly sounds, he said, citing the collaboration with Black Uhuru as an example.
During my teenage years in Haiti, I was a big fan of Black Uhuru, said Mercier, who, with feverish guitar playing provided by Moroccan guitarist Neyl Nejjai, created Welcome to Dinna, an updated version of the song. by Black Uhurus 1979 Guess Whos Coming to Dinner.
In Kamili, another recent release, Mercier collaborates with Afro-house king NIkefreak from Zimbabwe and percussionist-performer Idd Aziz from Kenya. Visit francismercier.com and follow Mercier on social networks.
CELEBRATE EDUCATION
The University of the West Indies, a hallmark of the Caribbean and symbol of the region’s appetite for education, is celebrated Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the 26th annual The Legacy Continues Awards gala, presented by the based society At New York. American Foundation for the University of the West Indies.
The black tie event, supported by organizations, individuals and businesses, is the main fundraising vehicle for the scholarship program for students in need, according to the nonprofit foundation.
The function at Manhattan’s exclusive 583 Park Avenue event space marks the university’s 75th anniversary, older than most Caribbean countries. UWI was founded in 1948 to bring higher education to the then British colonies.
A distinguished set of winners, including the Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, will be honoured. Visit afuwi.org for more information on tickets and tables, or email: mwallace@afuwi.org.
ART & AWARENESS
The group art exhibit Before I Do: Theres Something to Know is currently on view at My Gallery, 587 Franklin Ave. in Brooklyn, until April 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Under the theme Doing is the process of discovering becoming, the show features the works of Emmett Wigglesworth, Larry Weekes, Sasha Chavchavadze, Brian Branch, Jean Dominque Volcy, Ba Djibril Ngawa, Beverly Watson and Darla Ebanks. For more information, email darla@mygallery.com, or call (347) 446-5837, or visit mygallerynyc.com.
ROOTS OF DORSEY ON DISPLAY
With deep roots in Brooklyns Dorseys Art Gallery community, Tanksley/Brandon/Legrand, the works of artists Ann Tanksley, Nancy Brandon and Yolne Legrand, are exhibited in Manhattans East Village at the Wilmer Jennings Gallery at Kenkeleba, 219 East 2nd St ., through May 6.
The show can be seen Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (212) 674-3939 or email kenkeleba@msn.com.
BUS STOPS AND DRUMS
Transit will meet tradition in Brooklyn when Caribbean Drums and Dance’s innovative 15-minute performances at four B41 stops take place May 3, from noon to 7 p.m., according to Maxine Alexander of Bluemango LLC.
The rhythmic cultural exhibits along Flatbush Ave. (from Ditmas Ave./Ave D to Flatbush Junction) are a preview of the Dancing on the Plaza celebration of drumming and dancing, returning to Flatbush Junctions traffic-free Hillel Place Plaza public space in June. 3, from noon to 7 p.m., during Caribbean American Heritage Month.
For more information on dance events, and the upcoming BLOOM [cq] drum and dance residency at Flatbush YMCA, email bluemangomax@gmail.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/ny-caribbeat-mercier-black-uhuru-coachella-20230415-ndki3futqzh6dddmt52uygphwq-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google publishes critical security fix for Chrome zero-day The Register
- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ lead actor is out, stunt double Laird Mackintosh will step in for the final Broadway performance! | Broadway, Laird Mackintosh, The Phantom of the Opera: Just Jared
- Knight scores 3 in the US hockey gold medal 6-3 victory over Canada
- Check Point Software Technologies: Leading innovation and strong financial performance
- 4-magnitude earthquake hits Avsin, Türkiye
- Glenn Kirschner talks about recent developments in ongoing Trump cases
- Will Turkey’s inflation crisis hurt Erdogan’s re-election chances?
- Mario is at the top of the charts again; Beau Afraid Wins in Limited Daily Press
- Women’s tennis scrapes by William Smith 54
- Canadian Expat Shares Her Impressions of How Australians Dress in Winter
- Report: Google rushes to build new AI-powered search engine to avoid ChatGPT
- Poland bans grain from Ukraine due to surplus of cheaper imports from its neighbor