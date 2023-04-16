Before Renfield, Nicolas Cage ripped his neck off for a vampire’s kiss – The Hollywood Reporter





Nicolas Cage’s turn as Count Dracula in RenfieldFlying into theaters on April 14 from Universal, isn’t the actor’s first time exploring the living dead. Thirty-four years ago he starred in the independent film vampire kiss as Peter Loew, a New York literary agent convinced that his lover Rachel (Jennifer Beals) has turned him into a vampire. With a screenplay by Joseph Minion (after hours), director Robert Bierman’s feature initially had Dennis Quaid as the lead until he dropped out to shoot Interior space. The film crew remembers Cage calling several times to introduce himself. “We just didn’t see Nicolas in the role,” admits producer Barbara Zitwer THR. In the end, Cage landed the gig and continued to amaze with his acting choices, including his insistence that Peter eat a live cockroach instead of a raw egg yolk as planned. “I had a complete breakdown,” Zitwer says after learning that Cage wanted to ingest the bug. As the actor explained to THR in 1995, “I told them I wanted to eat a cockroach and they said, ‘Forget it.’ “Fortunately, the film’s doctor was confident the star wouldn’t get sick, provided he drank some alcohol afterwards. Zitwer also says Cage was “extremely unhappy” with the production using a bat. mechanical instead of a live animal, and even went so far as to send his assistant “to Central Park one night with a water cooler and a broom to try to catch bats.” Still, Cage’s commitment was undeniable. “When he wore that suit and tie, even between takes, he was always Peter Loew,” producer Barry Shils recalls. And Beals says of working with Cage, “Every day was amazing because you didn’t know what was going to happen.” Hemdale Film Corp. released the film on June 2, 1989 and THRCage’s review praised Cage’s “manic energy”. Although vampire kiss failed, it became a cult favorite thanks to home video and HBO. Zitwer cherishes a voicemail message Cage left for him after an early screening: “I’ll never forget that message – ‘Seeing the movie validated my decision to become an actor.’ It meant the world to me. This story first appeared in the April 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/renfield-nicolas-cage-vampires-kiss-1235371298/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related