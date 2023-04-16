Kangana Ranaut has again taken a course from this famous Bollywood personality, said this while sharing an old post





Image source: KANGANA RANAUT ON KARAN JOHAR

Kangana Ranaut Actress Kangana Ranaut shared an old clip of filmmaker Karan Johar reacting to his comment about the ‘movie mafia’ and saying she’s ‘not interested in working with him/her’. This post was shared by Kangana on her Instagram Story. Kangana shared a clip in which filmmaker Karan Johar’s commentary can be seen. Over the past few years, Kangana and Karan have made many comments about each other. Recently, during a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, actress Priyanka Chopra said, “I was pushed into a corner of the industry. People didn’t choose me, I’m not good at playing this game, I was tired of politics and said I needed a break. Now a new controversy has begun. The controversy started with a chat show Alongside the clip, Kangana wrote, “Chacha Chowdhary, when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, thank you for these insignificant things…I will put them on your face…” Actress Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut called it a ‘movie mafia’ in Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ chat show. Image source: KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut Karan Johar attack

In 2017, at an event at the London School of Economics, Karan spoke about Kangana. Karan said, “What does she mean when she says ‘movie mafia’? What does she think we are doing? Sit down and not give him a job? Does that make us mafia? No, we do what we want. Let’s do it. I do.” Because maybe I’m not interested in working with him/her. Kangana Ranaut replied

The clip is from an interview where Kangana said at an event, “She said I’m unemployed and looking for a job or something. I mean look at my talent and look at your movies. My What did you mean? Read also :- This director saved the life of a person during the holy month of Ramzan, is very appreciated KGF Chapter 3: Rocky Bhai Fans’ Wishes Granted, Creators Drop a Big Hint on Part 3 of Yash’s Starring Movie Nana Patekar asked for such a “wish” for Naseeruddin Shah, you will be shocked to know the whole affair Latest Bollywood News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://presswire18.com/kangana-ranaut-again-took-a-class-of-this-famous-bollywood-personality-said-this-by-sharing-an-old-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related