Hollywood tech community showcases HDR cinema rollout – The Hollywood Reporter





Industry-wide collaboration is key to successfully deploying high dynamic range images on all types of cinema display technologies, said Universal’s Vice President of Creative Technologies, Annie Chang at a summit on the future of cinema, held on Saturday during the opening day of the 100th NAB show in Las Vegas. Presented by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, the program featured an update on the behind-the-scenes work being done by individual companies and Hollywood-backed organizations to not only deploy HDR in theaters, but to maximize its creative potential with features like higher brightness, deeper blacks and wider color gamut. HDR is not a new concept, but for cinemas today it is achieved with laser projectors. Barco director Tom Bert estimated that of the roughly 200,000 cinema screens worldwide, around 50,000 to 60,000 auditoriums now offer laser projectors, rather than earlier lamp systems. Barco’s HDR content workflow manager, Joachim “JZ” Zell, claimed that “the train has left the station” and predicted that HDR “will simply become a standard part of cinema”. Chang described the most recent work of the Digital Cinema Initiatives (a consortium formed by Hollywood studios in 2002 to create and maintain a technical blueprint for a consistent, high-quality digital cinema experience), including the introduction of a addendum to its specifications to support HDR. These latest additions to the DCI specification were brought together through extensive testing, involving participants from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the American Society of Cinematographers, and the National Association of Theater Owners. “Filmmakers should think of it as a canvas,” Chang pointed out. “They don’t need to use the full HDR gamut, but it creates a cohesive canvas so they know their vision will be presented accurately.” Speakers including Pixar chief scientist Dominic Glynn and director/producer Jay Holben say more education is needed to show filmmakers the potential of HDR. There is also a new DCI addendum specific to the category of so-called “direct view” screens, which is the category of LED walls that have been offered as an alternative to theatrical projection. For these displays, the DCI specification includes requirements for interoperability and consistent image quality. Samsung and LG are among the manufacturers that already offer such DCI-compatible screens. Samsung’s Bill Mandel urged the industry to start a discussion about the content security of these direct-view systems. The Summit program also included a nod to large-scale experiences that go beyond the cinema, highlighted by the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, slated to open this fall. When completed, the entertainment venue is expected to become the largest spherical structure in the world, housing a 160,000 square foot wraparound LED display inside, while the exterior will be covered with a 580,000 square foot outdoor LED display. squares, both of which could accommodate an image resolution of 16K by 16K. “The sphere is a unique use case because it’s huge,” said Roman Sick, CEO of Holoplot, the Berlin-based company that developed the custom space audio system that will be used in the sphere. “Technology that worked for the old world doesn’t work for the new world,” he warned, noting that Holoplot’s software-driven technology aims to control sound with algorithms “to make the experience the same in every seat” within the sphere. . He said that in the future, the company may consider using this technology in cinemas. The NAB Show runs through Wednesday.

