Where is the Hollywood producer today? Update

David Pearce is best known for his work on several Hollywood productions, including “Tooth and Nail” and “Aida, I Saw Your Dad Last Night”, among others. However, readers will be surprised to learn that he is now a suspicious in the deaths of Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26. Aspiring model Christy and her architect friend Hilda were last seen alive when they left a warehouse party in Los Angeles in November 2021.

Shortly after, Christy’s deceased body was dumped outside a Culver City hospital, while Hilda was left outside a West Los Angeles hospital in state. comatose. ’48 Hours: Christy and Hilda’s Last Dance’ chronicles the horrific incident and depicts the ensuing police investigation into their deaths. Well, let’s dig into the details surrounding the crime and find out where David is now, shall we?

Who is David Pearce?

David Pearce is a Hollywood producer who has worked on several major movies and TV shows. He began his entertainment career playing a minor role in “Dawson’s Creek,” before becoming a main cast member in its spin-off “Young Americans.” Because directing was David’s passion, he quickly changed fields and worked on two episodes of the television series “American Experience”. Since then his career seemed to take off and he became a part of many other productions.

Left to right: Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales // Image credit: FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube

Incidentally, like most film producers, David lived a reasonably luxurious life. Moreover, he loved attending lavish parties and was often photographed having a wonderful time with friends. Still, little did people know that a warehouse party in Los Angeles in November 2021 would drastically change her life. On Nov. 12, Los Angeles resident and aspiring model Christy Giles and her friend, professional architect Hilda Cabrales, decided to attend a party at a local warehouse. Eyewitnesses mentioned that the women met and became acquainted with three men at the party, later identified as producer David Pearce, actor Brandt Osborn and cinematographer Michael Ansbach.

Reports claim that the women left the party with these three men, although that was the last time anyone saw Christy alive. On November 13, 2021, two unidentified masked men left her deceased body outside a hospital in Culver City, California. People who witnessed the incident later mentioned that the men were driving a Toyota Prius without license plates. Shortly after, Los Angeles police received news of another body discovered outside Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West Los Angeles.

In no time, authorities identified the second body as that of Hilda Cabrales. Although she is still alive, doctors were unable to pull her out of a comatose state. Ultimately, Hilda was in a coma for 11 days before passing away on November 24, 2021. An autopsy later determined that Christy died of a drug overdose as she had a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, of ketamine and date rape drugs in her. system at the time of his death. On the other hand, Hilda was declared brain dead at the time of her death, and doctors claimed that several of her organs had stopped working because she had overdosed on cocaine, MDMA and other drugs. not identified.

Additionally, both deaths were confirmed to be homicides and police have opened an investigation into the matter. During the investigation into the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales, police learned that the women were last seen alive in the company of David, Brandt and Michael. Additionally, several photographs taken at the warehouse party showed the trio partying with the victims. So, convinced of David’s involvement in the crime, law enforcement arrested him for manslaughter, while Brandt and Michael were suspected of being accomplices in manslaughter.

Where is David Pearce now?

Shortly after David’s arrest, four women claimed he raped them between 2010 and 2020. As a result, the Hollywood producer faced multiple rape charges, including sexual penetration with a foreign object and rape of an unconscious or sleeping person, as well as two other counts of forcible rape. David later pleaded not guilty to those charges, but prosecutors then had yet more rape charges.

As of this writing, David Pearce is accused of sexually assaulting seven women. Eventually, in July 2022, police had enough evidence to continue their investigation into the homicide. Consequently, they accused David with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales. On the other hand, Brandt Osborn was accused of being an accomplice to the murders and Michael Ansbach was cleared of all suspicion.

In the meantime, readers should note that in addition to the charges of sexual assault and murder, David has been charged with two counts of selling/offering to sell a controlled substance. As a result, he remains behind bars on $3.4 million bond while the courts decide his future. If convicted on all counts, David could face a maximum prison sentence of 120 years.

