The First-Ever Rodeo Performed on Virginia Beach Oceanfront The Virginian-Pilot

Organizers spent 48 hours before the show soaking the sand inside an Oceanfront ring with a continuous stream of water, the wetter the sand the tighter it could be packed. Bulls can jump higher on harder ground and, according to showman logic: the higher the bulls jump, the better the show.

And on Saturday, the 1,500+ pound juggernauts clashed loud and clear against the backdrop of boats and bathing suits.

The two-day Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo sold out with a total of 3,800 tickets purchased by rodeo-goers at the Saturday and Sunday shows in Virginia Beach.

Eight towers of bleachers surrounded an arena on the beach in full view of the crashing waves.

Some days the helmsmen came from Texas. At least one was from Indiana.

When Varnei Junior took his ride on a 2,000 pound bull, the announcer introduced him as the Brazil Bull Rider.

His bull dashed out of the gate with flying hind legs. Varnei straddled his back and clung, and the bull continued to flap his horns left to right, right to left, even after he knocked Varnei down and a lasso was swung over his head. The bull kept an angry gait on the way back to the corral.

Before each ride, a bull was placed in a bull pen. They fit perfectly between the rectangular steel walls. Each cowboy rode the bull by scaling the 7-foot walls and lowering themselves onto the animal.

A bull, named Wolf Ticket, burst out of the door with Cody West clinging to his back. Despite the animals’ energetic verve, West managed to stay on board for a full 8 seconds before landing on his feet with one of the best rides of the day, scoring 83.5 on a 100-point scale.

Although there are several professional bull riding leagues, the Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo was a contest sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA).

The 20 runners who competed weren’t just there to entertain the crowds. Each day, the top three bull riders with the highest scores won prizes and league points, bringing them one step closer to qualifying for the 2023 SEBRA Bull Seasons National Championship.

Some riders chose to wear hard hats or padded vests, but not Austin Beaty. He chose blue sunglasses and a simple, thin black leather vest for his turn in the ring.

Beaty entered the competition as the highest ranked SEBRA driver in the country. The 31-year-old from Bedford grew up showing horses until he was 12 and was bored with slow-trotting, prancing ponies.

I told my mom I was going to ride bulls, Beaty said.

As a preteen, he sold his PlayStation and peddled raffle tickets to the local rodeo to save for bull riding lessons. He has become good. However, instead of turning professional as a teenager, he joined the US Army at 17, became a sniper and toured the Middle East several times.

And after my second deployment, I came home at 26 and said, that’s it, Beaty recalls. He wanted to get back into the arena and vowed to devote all his free time to learning the craft.

Amid a transition from active duty to the National Guard, Beaty is now a full-time professional horseman. He trains all week for his upcoming weekend rodeo, working on technique and conditioning.

I take the athlete’s approach, as opposed to that fluffy cowboy mentality where I smoke cigarettes and drink beer in the back bullpens, he said.

On the other side of the bleachers on Saturday, the Virignia Beach 4H Club showcased animals not far from a mechanical bull, for anyone who dared to line up and attempt a ride. And inside the fairgrounds, it wasn’t just bull riding.

Cowgirls performed barrel races and, to the delight of the audience, small children clung to the backs of running sheep, as if they were bull riders, between the main acts.

But fans seemed to be waiting for Beaty.

When the gate finally opened and Heand his bull flew out of the paddock, the cowboy fell into the dirt long before the 8 second mark. Neither a trophy nor prize money would result from the race.

But that’s the life of a bull rider.

He got up and walked out of the ring. The cowboy knew he wasn’t hurt. The animal was not injured. He was able to cycle again the next day.

