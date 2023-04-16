Usha Uthup received 750 for singing in a nightclub: I was the highest paid singer…





Singer Usha Uthup opened up about her first “professional performance” and her salary. In a new interview, Usha recalled that she signed her professional contract with a hotel and won 750 per month. She also talked about being the highest paid singer as a nightclub singer. (Also Read | Usha Uthup Cries While Remembering KK, Sings Her Iconic Song Pyaar Ke Pal. Watch) Usha Uthup performing in New Delhi on May 7, 2019. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) Usha Uthup sang for several films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Chattakkari (1974), Oorukku Uzhaippavan (1976), Pyaara Dushman and Shaan (1980), Armaan (1981) and Disco Dancer (1982). The singer has also lent her voice to several songs by Dushman Devta (1991), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Don 2 and 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) and Kahaani (2012). In an interview with The Times of India, Usha said, “It was by chance. My aunt helped me get a few gigs and I always liked to sing for everyone. So I signed my professional contract with a hotel. something fantastic because at the end I got 750 rupees. Not for a show, but I received this amount for a month. I was up and singing at the club and it was fantastic and I was the highest paid singer in those days, I mean as a nightclub singer. So the thrill of making that money was something else. Talking about singing for songs in Bollywood, Usha said Bollywood singing happened when Mr. Dev Anand once came to Delhi to listen to my songs in a night club. It was a very special association with him and I was really excited after meeting him because after the show ended he asked me if I would work on his Hare Rama Hare Krishna project. The meeting was very, very special because he really liked my voice. And he really liked the way I sang. After that I worked with extremely wonderful music composers like RD Burman, Bappi Lahiri, etc. Usha has been in several films including Bombay to Goa (1973), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) and Rock On 2 (2016). She has also appeared in several TV shows such as Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champion, Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star, The Voice and The Kapil Sharma Show.

