Revisiting Lara Dutta’s Thoughts on Entering Bollywood and Competing with Priyanka Chopra | Hindi Movie News

She was named Lara after her mother’s favorite movie heroine, Dr. Zhivago. In an industry of hyper-hypocrisy, she was honest. No fake smiles, no sucking at directors and heroes. Without compromise, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta started together at Suneel Darshans Andaaz. Between the two, most thought Lara was going to be the big star. She had the best role in Andaaz and she continued to give good performances in films like Dilli Chalo, Billu and David. But his career never took off as it should have.

Lara was seen as competing Priyankas at first, like Sridevi and Jaya Prada, Hema Malini and Leena Chandavarkar. Unfortunately, Lara had to be the Jaya Prada in the race with Priyanka.

Lara had spoken about the comparisons once during an interview in the past. We competed at the same level for the Miss India pageant although I was a model before. We trained and won together and even won international crowns in the same year. I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star. The creators of Andaaz wanted to cash in on Miss Universe and Miss World It’s Me and Priyanka Chopra being cast together. We both came from an “outside” background like modeling and were comfortable with our bodies. We knew what we were doing and wearing. No compromise was imposed on us. I can only speak for myself and say that I was very comfortable with everything I wore at Andaaz. I wore what college girls wear today.

Did Lara see Priyanka as competition? Lara’s response was frank but cautious. We are very different actors. She has different aspirations. I want to build a base as an actress so that tomorrow a filmmaker will have the confidence to cast me in a role like Nargis in Mother India. I don’t want to burn myself out. I don’t want to be seen in every other movie. I don’t want the audience to be like, ‘Oh no, she’s in this one too.

Surely there had to be a competitive advantage? There was! But it helped us both perform better. And I would much rather compete with Priyanka, whose career has developed alongside mine. Besides, she is very talented. We advised each other like two seasoned actresses each time the other missed a shot,” Lara revealed.

Laras’ interest in acting started early. I have been involved in theater since I was 13 years old. I never seriously thought that I would go into cinema even though I intended to continue with theatre. To be brutally honest, when you win a title like Miss Universe, your whole life changes for a year. Coming from Bangalore, I suddenly saw a vast world of opportunities opening up in front of me, cinema being one of them. Again, to be honest, I had no idea what the Indian film industry was like. What I heard made me skeptical. But it was also a chance to move on in life, she had said.

Getting into Bollywood was not easy. It took me a year and a half to sign a film after giving up my title. As Miss Universe, I made a huge effort to keep at least some aspects of my life to myself. The film industry forces you to let go of all inhibitions, to tear down all the walls built around you. It took me a while to get used to the constant glare. Know what ? Now I love every moment. When I arrived, I hadn’t really done my homework. I had only heard of Subhash Ghai and Yash Chopra…that’s all. I went there by instinct when I signed my first film Andaaz. I found myself as an actor. And I love the process. I am new here. There were a lot of things at the start that didn’t make sense. Some things upset me. I can’t change the industry, so I learned to adapt. As I got involved in the whole film industry, things started to fall into place.

Lara rarely got the roles that did justice to her beautiful personality. One such movie was Chalo Dilli in 2011. Chalo Dilli is a movie with a lot of heart and a certain soul. There are practically only two characters in the cleverly crafted plot about two mismatched travelers on the road from Mumbai to Delhi via Jaipur and places in Rajasthan you never knew.

Dissatisfied with the uninspiring roles offered, actress Lara wrote a screenplay for herself in 2008. She felt that Bollywood screenwriters did not write anything in depth for a woman. Invariably, the scripts glorify the hero while the heroine is the love interest. And female-focused films were half-done attempts at feminist statements. Interestingly, Lara didn’t write a female-focused movie. There was equal space for male and female protagonists. This script has never been filmed.

Someone should write a role specifically for Lara of a courteous woman over 30 finding herself in the corporate jungle and leading an organization full of men. She would nail that one. She would be the best choice for the desi version of The Intern.