Harry and Meghan’s celebrity status is starting to fade, say Hollywood insiders
Arry and Meghan’s celebrity status is starting to fade and their popularity is waning in the US, according to Hollywood insiders.
The palace ended months of speculation this week by confirming that the Duke of Sussex will attend the kings coronation on May 6.
However, his wife Meghan and the couple’s two children will remain at their home in California.
It will be Harry’s first time with his family since his revealing memoir and six-part docuseries stunned the Royal Family.
A Netflix insider told the Mail on Sunday there was a palpable sigh of relief after Harry’s attendance was confirmed.
Harry is going back for all the right reasons, but there has been a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved with the business because Brand Sussex relies on Harry being seen with his family, the source said. .
In the end, it’s all about how close you are to the king.
A senior Walt Disney Studios executive added: They are at a turning point because they did the Netflix series and Harry did his book. You could say the bloom is starting to fade from the rose. What is their motto? Their main selling point is their connection to the royal family.
Harry must be there [at the Coronation]. In America, it’s all part of the story. Harry has to go back and either he’s kissed, which is wonderful, or he’s not, which will allow the story to continue.
The story must continue to evolve because it is what builds the brand and brings the offers.
They said there was a danger the pair would become irrelevant.
Americans care about the royal family. We have always been fascinated by the Royals. Harry is Diana’s son, nothing will ever change that.
But American audiences need to see that he’s still part of the family because his family and their drama is what we care about, he said.
The coronation will mark the first time Prince Harry will be seen in public with his family since his explosive memoir, Spare, was published earlier this year.
In the book, Harry criticized Charles’ parenthood, said the king was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales. He also accused William of physically assaulting him and called Camilla dangerous.
Harry and Meghan were asked earlier this year to leave their British home, Frogmore Cottage, in a royally sanctioned decision.
It is unclear what arrangements will be made for Harry’s safety while he is in London.
Meghan will not be the first wife of a royal relative to miss a coronation.
Wallis Simpson, wife of Edward VIII, who abdicated to become Duke of Windsor, missed the 1936 coronation of her husband’s successor, King George VI.
It was deemed inappropriate for a former king to be present at the coronation of the new monarch, so the couple were not invited to the event.
