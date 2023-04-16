Actor Murray Melvin who worked with Michael Caine and Stanley Kubrick dies aged 90

Legendary actor Murray Melvin, who worked with Michael Caine and Stanley Kubrick, has died aged 90.

Melvin died at St Thomas’ Hospital on Friday and tributes poured in for the English actor who starred in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

The 90-year-old fell in December but never fully recovered from the incident.

Born August 10, 1932 in London, Melvin was known for his work with Joan Littlewood, Ken Russell and Stanley Kubrick. He made his stage debut in 1957 at the Theater Royal in Stratford for Macbeth.

He then starred in films such as Alfie (1966) alongside Michael Caine, Barry Lyndon (1975) and The Phantom of the Opera (2004).

Tributes have now poured in on social media for Melvin, who won the BAFTA film award for best newcomer and the Cannes Film Festival best actor award for his role in A Taste of Honey (1961).

Melvin appeared alongside Sir Michael Caine in Alfie (1966) as Nat, directed by Lewis Gilbert

Kerry Michael MBE, Creative Director of Theatro Technis, said on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that I must announce the passing of Murray Melvin – actor, director and theater archivist.

“He had a fall in December, from which he never fully recovered. He died at St Thomas Hospital on Friday April 14, aged 90. He was one of my closest friends and he will be missed by so many of us who had the privilege of knowing him.

Actor Ricky J Norwood also offered his condolences on social media, adding: “This is terrible news. Murray Melvin has always had time for us in youth theater and has always stood up for us to succeed in the business.”

“It’s a truly sad loss. My love to his family and friends. RIP Murray, I know you’re going to walk the boards up there for the big man.

Russell T Davies wrote on Instagram that Melvin was a “wonderful villain” in the Doctor Who spin-off series Torchwood, which he created.

The Doctor Who showrunner added: ‘He lived a century that saw the understanding of his identity change so profoundly, and he did so with dignity, class and wit.

“His last email he sent me ended with ‘Be careful, we still can’t afford to take risks. Oh, he was wise. Good night, Murray.

JohnBarrowman, who starred as the immortal Captain Jack Harkness in the BBC sci-fi series, wrote: ‘Murray Melvin, he always brought a warm, cheeky smile to the Torchwood set and had the power to make us all laugh.

“What a career and what a glorious life, but he will always be my ‘servant Bilis Manger of Abaddon’ RIP Murray.”

British journalist Samira Ahmed, who is a writer and presenter at the BBC, posted: “Murray Melvin: actor, director, Theater Workshop alumnus, archivist and handsome man, died yesterday.

“He was 90 years old. I was so lucky to call him my friend. I saw him the day before he died and he was still full of incredible stories from his life. I will miss him so much.

“He had this incredible impact on everyone who met him.”

Writers on Film host John Bleasdale also spoke about Melvin’s work as an actor: “He’s probably best known for his work in Barry Lyndon and The Devils. But his role in Tony Richardson’s Taste of Honey was truly groundbreaking and magnificent in providing a truly human portrait of a gay man.

On Twitter, Stratford East wrote that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the “passionate defender of our theatre”.

The theater added: ‘He has been on the board for 20 years and has devoted much of his time over the past 30 years to developing and curating a rich theatrical archive, which he painstakingly completed in early 2020.

“He will be greatly missed, although he will never be forgotten.”

Besides working alongside Caine and Kubrick, Melvin was known for his work in films such as HMS Defiant (1962), Sparrows Can’t Sing (1963), Kaleidoscope (1966), and Smashing Time (1967).

He also starred in The Devils (1971), Ghost Story (1974), Joseph Andrews (1977), Ghost in the Noonday Sun (1985) and The Lost City of Z (2017).