Entertainment
Actor Murray Melvin who worked with Michael Caine and Stanley Kubrick dies aged 90
Legendary actor Murray Melvin, who worked with Michael Caine and Stanley Kubrick, has died aged 90.
Melvin died at St Thomas’ Hospital on Friday and tributes poured in for the English actor who starred in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.
The 90-year-old fell in December but never fully recovered from the incident.
Born August 10, 1932 in London, Melvin was known for his work with Joan Littlewood, Ken Russell and Stanley Kubrick. He made his stage debut in 1957 at the Theater Royal in Stratford for Macbeth.
He then starred in films such as Alfie (1966) alongside Michael Caine, Barry Lyndon (1975) and The Phantom of the Opera (2004).
Tributes have now poured in on social media for Melvin, who won the BAFTA film award for best newcomer and the Cannes Film Festival best actor award for his role in A Taste of Honey (1961).
Actor Murray Melvin has died aged 90 after a career with Stanley Kubrick and Ken Russell
Melvin appeared alongside Sir Michael Caine in Alfie (1966) as Nat, directed by Lewis Gilbert
Kerry Michael MBE, Creative Director of Theatro Technis, said on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that I must announce the passing of Murray Melvin – actor, director and theater archivist.
“He had a fall in December, from which he never fully recovered. He died at St Thomas Hospital on Friday April 14, aged 90. He was one of my closest friends and he will be missed by so many of us who had the privilege of knowing him.
Actor Ricky J Norwood also offered his condolences on social media, adding: “This is terrible news. Murray Melvin has always had time for us in youth theater and has always stood up for us to succeed in the business.”
“It’s a truly sad loss. My love to his family and friends. RIP Murray, I know you’re going to walk the boards up there for the big man.
Russell T Davies wrote on Instagram that Melvin was a “wonderful villain” in the Doctor Who spin-off series Torchwood, which he created.
The Doctor Who showrunner added: ‘He lived a century that saw the understanding of his identity change so profoundly, and he did so with dignity, class and wit.
“His last email he sent me ended with ‘Be careful, we still can’t afford to take risks. Oh, he was wise. Good night, Murray.
JohnBarrowman, who starred as the immortal Captain Jack Harkness in the BBC sci-fi series, wrote: ‘Murray Melvin, he always brought a warm, cheeky smile to the Torchwood set and had the power to make us all laugh.
Melvin pictured with Barbara Windsor and Sir Robin Andrew Wales
The award for best British dramatic screenplay in 1961, awarded to Shelagh Delaney and Tony Richardson for the film “A Taste of Honey”, accepted on their behalf by Rita Tushingham and Murray Melvin in 1962
“What a career and what a glorious life, but he will always be my ‘servant Bilis Manger of Abaddon’ RIP Murray.”
British journalist Samira Ahmed, who is a writer and presenter at the BBC, posted: “Murray Melvin: actor, director, Theater Workshop alumnus, archivist and handsome man, died yesterday.
“He was 90 years old. I was so lucky to call him my friend. I saw him the day before he died and he was still full of incredible stories from his life. I will miss him so much.
“He had this incredible impact on everyone who met him.”
Writers on Film host John Bleasdale also spoke about Melvin’s work as an actor: “He’s probably best known for his work in Barry Lyndon and The Devils. But his role in Tony Richardson’s Taste of Honey was truly groundbreaking and magnificent in providing a truly human portrait of a gay man.
On Twitter, Stratford East wrote that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the “passionate defender of our theatre”.
The theater added: ‘He has been on the board for 20 years and has devoted much of his time over the past 30 years to developing and curating a rich theatrical archive, which he painstakingly completed in early 2020.
“He will be greatly missed, although he will never be forgotten.”
Besides working alongside Caine and Kubrick, Melvin was known for his work in films such as HMS Defiant (1962), Sparrows Can’t Sing (1963), Kaleidoscope (1966), and Smashing Time (1967).
He also starred in The Devils (1971), Ghost Story (1974), Joseph Andrews (1977), Ghost in the Noonday Sun (1985) and The Lost City of Z (2017).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11976525/Actor-Murray-Melvin-worked-Michael-Caine-Stanley-Kubrick-died-aged-90.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Here’s how Brexit divided the Conservative Party
- Millport Properties: the most affordable of any English seaside town
- Hollywood writers vote on whether or not to give negotiators the power to call a strike
- From Fashion Workshops to Poetry Performances, Here Are 6 Events Coming This Week
- Google publishes critical security fix for Chrome zero-day The Register
- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ lead actor is out, stunt double Laird Mackintosh will step in for the final Broadway performance! | Broadway, Laird Mackintosh, The Phantom of the Opera: Just Jared
- Knight scores 3 in the US hockey gold medal 6-3 victory over Canada
- Check Point Software Technologies: Leading innovation and strong financial performance
- 4-magnitude earthquake hits Avsin, Türkiye
- Glenn Kirschner talks about recent developments in ongoing Trump cases
- Will Turkey’s inflation crisis hurt Erdogan’s re-election chances?
- Mario is at the top of the charts again; Beau Afraid Wins in Limited Daily Press