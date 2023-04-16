The box office of Super Mario Bros. gross $80 million in second weekend – The Hollywood Reporter

Universal and Illumination The movie Super Mario Bros. is a true blockbuster.

The Nintendo video game adaptation is now on track to gross $80 million in its second domestic box office gaming weekend from 4,371 theaters, notably more than expected and representing a drop of only 45%. By the end of Sunday, the PG photo will total $340.8 million domestically and $318.6 million overseas for a jaw-dropping worldwide total of $659.4 million. of dollars.

The animated sensation broke many records when it launched during the long Easter holiday. And in the middle of the week, mario zoomed in front of Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum to rank as the highest-grossing film of the year so far at the domestic, international and global box office. It’s also now the #1 video game adaptation of all time after dropping Warcraft ($439.4 million) and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu ($449.8 million).

A slew of new movies are opening nationwide this weekend with mixed results, led by Universal’s modern vampire comedy Renfield and Screen Gem’s supernatural thriller The Pope’s Exorcist.

Daniel Zovatto and Russell Crowe in “The Pope’s Exorcist”. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Heading into the weekend, many analysts thought Renfield would place No. 2 behind Super Mario.

Now, however, it seems that The Pope’s Exorcist will place No. 2 with a screening of $8.5 million to $9 million from 3,178 theaters. Directed by Julius Avery, the film stars Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who acted as the Vatican’s chief exorcist and performed over 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. (He died in 2016 at the age of 91.)

Renfield, which is set to open to $7.5 million in 3,375 theaters, stars Nicholas Hoult in the lead role and Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula. The story follows Renfield as he tries to see if there is another life for him after serving for centuries as Dracula’s loyal assistant. Directed by Chris McKay, the film shot in New Orleans also stars Awkwafina.

The Anime Adventure of Japanese Anime Maestro Makoto Shinkai susume is the only film of the lot to boast rave reviews and is expected to gross $4.7-5 million from 2,170 theaters for Crunchyroll/Sony. A hit in its home territory of Japan late last year, the film is now rolling internationally after playing in competition at the 2023 Berlinale.

“Suzume” grossed over $100 million at the Japanese box office last year. Courtesy of Suzume Film Partners

susume follows a young heroine who accidentally opens a portal that lets in destructive otherworldly beings that cause earthquakes. She must repair the damage before Tokyo is destroyed, aided by an animated children’s chair that contains the enchanted spirit of a potential boyfriend.

The Bleecker Street Crime Boss Comedy mafia momdirected by Dusk director Catherine Hardwicke and starring Toni Collette alongside Monica Bellucci, finds few laughs in its debut. The film is set to open under $3 million from 2,002 locations. mafia mom is aimed at women 25 and older, a demo that has been slow to return to the multiplex. But a bigger problem could be bad reviews.

In the film, Collette plays an American marketing executive who travels to Italy for her grandfather’s funeral to learn that she has just become a crime boss.

Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci in “Mafia Mamma”. Courtesy of Bleecker Street

The Independent Sports Biographical Film Pure water, distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment, appears DOA in its debut. The film opens under $400,000 in 1,204 theaters, one of the worst showings ever for a picture shown in more than 1,000 theaters.

Directed by Martin Guigui, the film chronicles the early career of basketball player and baseball player Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, who was a star player for the Harlem Globetrotters before becoming the second African American to play in the National Basketball Association when he was recruited by the New York Knicks in 1950. Cary Elwes, Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss, Kevin Pollak, Robert Ri’chard, Gary Clark Jr., Kevin Daley, Bobby Portis and Eric Roberts also star in Pure water.

Joaquin Phoenix in “Beau Afraid” Everett

At the specialized box office, the mind-blowing films of filmmaker Ari Aster handsome is scared turns out to be a big draw when it launches in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles, including select Imax screenings. Specialty Photo is on track to average $80,000 or more per location, the best average of the year so far and one of the best in recent memory. (In other words, Beau is scaredThe opening gross total could be $325,000, not far behind mafia momeven though it only airs in four theaters.)

Joaquin Phoenix stars alongside Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Parker Posey in the movie A24.