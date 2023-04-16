Kangana Ranaut took the panga with these Bollywood biggies





One of the most controversial Bollywood actresses is Kangana Ranaut. When it comes to expressing her ideas on social media, she is fearless and fierce. She has drawn a lot of attention following her controversial comments and altercations with other Bollywood celebrities. Let’s discuss the major clashes between Kangana Ranaut and Bollywood celebrities in today’s article. Kangana Ranaut vs. Karan Johar: On Karan Johar’s own show, Koffee with Karan, Kangana dared to disagree with him. He was the “standard bearer of nepotism”, according to her. Later, Karan said he was fed up with Kangana playing the victim. Kangana Ranaut vs. Hrithik Roshan: It can be noted that Kangana said that she and Hrithik were dating in 2016. It was on the sets of Krrish 3. It became a case of washing dirty laundry in public. Hrithik had challenged his claims. Kangana Ranaut vs. Diljit Dosanjh: Kangana Ranaut’s worst fight was with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Regarding the farmers’ demonstration, the actress had spoken harshly against an elderly activist named Bilkis Dadi. Diljit’s Punjabi blood began to boil as a result, and the singer returned the favor to the actress, making headlines. Kangana Ranaut vs Urmila Matondkar: Everyone knows Kangana Ranaut’s description of Mumbai as a drug hub. Urmila Matondkar claimed in an interview that Kangana should be more concerned about her own state, Himachal Pradesh, as it was India’s drug genesis that sparked the row. Tanu Weds actress Manu didn’t take it well and called Urmila a “soft porn star”. Several famous people like Swara Bhaskar and Farah Khan have shown their support for Urmila. Kangana Ranaut vs. Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden passing, Kangana Ranaut made headlines when she called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar “B-grade actresses”. They were needy actors who adored Karan Johar, she said. Taapsee and Swara also returned it on Twitter. Kangana Ranaut vs. Jaya Bachchan: When Kangana Ranaut defended the Bollywood industry in the drug investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, she didn’t even spare veteran actress, Jaya Bachchan. The lead actress was slammed by Tanu Weds star Manu in a tweet. Here is the tweet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/hrithik-roshan-to-karan-johar-kangana-ranaut-has-taken-panga-with-these-bollywood-biggies/9bb0dd0bf1604 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related