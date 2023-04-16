Chaim Topol lived a double life as a Mossad spy, his family says





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails fiddler on the roof Star Chaim Topol has lived a double life as a spy, his family has revealed. The Israeli actor, who died last month at the age of 87, was involved in secret missions for the Mossad spy agency in London, his family told the newspaper. Ha’aretz. The Oscar-nominated actor was best known for his role in the 1971 musical fiddler on the roof, in which he played the impoverished Jewish milkman Tevye. He also had roles in the James Bond film Just for your eyes and in Flash Gordon. Haaretz reported that one of Topol’s daughters, Adi, feared opening boxes in her father’s flat in London, saying: Who knows what I’ll find there? Maybe secret listening devices and hidden cameras. His son, Omer, said: I don’t know exactly what is the proper definition for the missions and duties he performed. But what is clear is that dad was involved in secret missions for the Mossad. Topol’s children and his widow Galia, whom he married in 1965, told the newspaper they remember seeing him carrying a small Minox camera and a tiny reel-to-reel tape recorder on secret trips abroad . Galia said: What has always motivated Chaimkeh [Topol] were ants in his pants, adventure and courage. Therefore, no one was more apt than him to get involved even in matters that are not discussed. Topol’s acting career began to gain momentum after being cast as the lead character in the Israeli comedy God bless youwhich won him the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Male Newcomer. Chaim Topol is pictured here in 1966, a year after he married his wife Galia ” height=”3374″ width=”4498″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0111%"/> Chaim Topol is pictured here in 1966, a year after he married his wife Galia (Getty) He then starred in a number of films, both in Israel and the United States, including Bertolt Brechts’ 1975 adaptation. Galileo and the 1980 science fiction film Flash Gordon. Topol won a second Golden Globe in 1971, this time for Best Actor for his role in fiddler on the roof. A Broadway revival of the musical in 1991 saw Topol nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor. Topol often visited the Israeli embassy, ​​according to his son, his main contact for missions being his close friend, Mossad officer Peter Zvi Malkin. Malkin was one of four agents who abducted Nazi Adolf Eichmann from Argentina. Topol was a kind of cover for Tzvikas [Malkins] operations, Galia said. Malkin came to London and lived with us when he needed, Adi said, adding that his father would help Zvika with all sorts of things he wanted to check, such as a hotspot, check-in schedules and arrangements. of security. Oscar-nominated actor reportedly diagnosed with dementia last year ” height=”3523″ width=”5285″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6604%"/> Oscar-nominated actor reportedly diagnosed with dementia last year (AP) Topol was born in 1935 in the Florentine district on the border of Jaffa and Tel Aviv. It was in British Mandate Palestine at the time. He spent his childhood in a poor household without electricity or running water. Besides acting, Topol has also devoted his time to charitable causes and founded Variety Israel, an organization that provides support to children with disabilities and their families. He was also president of Jordan River Village, a free overnight camp for Israeli children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. In 2015, Topol received the Israel Prize, the country’s most prestigious award for lifetime achievement and special contribution to society and the state. The Oscar-nominated actor was reportedly diagnosed with dementia last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/chaim-topol-mossad-agent-family-death-b2320233.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related