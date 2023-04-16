Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling: Inside the Life of Hollywood’s Most Private Couple

They have become one of Hollywood’s most private couples since meeting on the set of 2013 drama The Place Beyond The Pines.

Throughout their romance, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling managed to keep much of their relationship quiet and rarely posed together on the red carpet.

Every once in a while, however, the A-listers will give fans a glimpse into their private world.

Here, DailyMail.com takes a look at the few times the couple have opened up about their relationship – from raising their two daughters Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, to Ryan’s love of the arroz con leche from his mother-in-law.

Love lives! Here, DailyMail.com takes a look at the private lives of Eva Mendes and her partner Ryan Gosling

THE REAL REASON THEY AVOID THE RED CARPET TOGETHER

Eva recently revealed that she and Gosling avoid attending red carpet events together to keep their personal lives private.

She opened up about it by sharing a clip of The Place Beyond The Pines on her Instagram account earlier this month, which she says captured the “magic” she and Ryan shared.

When a fan expressed hope to see more of Eva and Ryan with the release of her new Barbie movie, the Hitch star revealed why they avoid attending red carpet events together.

“We don’t do these things together,” Eva explained. “Like these photos I posted, I’m only comfortable posting them because they’re already out there.”

She clarified in a follow-up comment, “By ‘uncomfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private lives that we enjoy. I’m still dying to do another movie with him”

‘We don’t do these things together’: Eva recently revealed that she and Gosling avoid attending red carpet events together to keep their lives private, private

RYAN CHANGES EVA’S OPINION ON CHILDREN

Prior to her relationship with Ryan, Eva said she never wanted to have children. But everything changed once they started dating.

“I never wanted a baby until I fell in love with Ryan,” she said on the Australian radio show 96.6 in 2020.

“And then it worked until I was 40 and had my first baby and then I think I was 42 with my second so it worked out that way I had a career, then I changed my focus to my family.’

HOW THEY SHARE THE TASKS AT HOME

Even celebrities have to do the dishes, and Eva and Ryan have found a routine that works for both of them.

‘Ryan is the cook. He’s an amazing cook,’ she said People. “I think there’s a really good balance between ‘you cook, I clean’. And it works for us.

Early start: The couple started dating after filming the 2011 film The Place Beyond The Pines, pictured

HOW THEIR CHILDREN LEARNED EVA’S “SPANGLISH”

Eva revealed that she taught her children Spanish at home, but they eventually understood her penchant for speaking both English and Spanish, aka Spanglish.

“Well, Spanish at home, I’m Cuban and we’re trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it’s harder than I thought,” she admitted. The speech.

“I speak Spanglish and that’s what they understand. So it’s adorable but it’s technically not a language. It’s Spanglish.

She gave an adorable example: “So our little girl will say, ‘Mom, my boca hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente.

“It’s so cute, but it’s not really going to go down there.”

‘It’s adorable’: Eva revealed that she taught her children Spanish at home, but they eventually understood her penchant for speaking both English and Spanish, aka Spanglish

RYAN’S LOVE FOR HIS STEPMOM’S ARROZ CON LECHE

Ryan has embraced Eva’s Latin heritage and last year revealed his love for his stepmother’s arroz con leche.

“If I could only eat one thing for the rest of my life, it would be Eva’s mother’s arroz con leche. It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue,” he explained.

RYAN LEARNS SPANISH

Gosling also revealed his favorite Spanish word – coo, a word that Gosling says works on any occasion.

The word directly refers to female genitalia, but is “often used in everyday speech with the all-purpose force of ‘damn’ or ‘f***,’ according to Dictionary.com.

‘My favorite word in Spanish is coo. You can’t use it incorrectly, that’s all. It’s roucou, roucou. As if coo was always there for you.

His love ! Gosling revealed his appreciation for Eva’s Latin heritage in this interview

BECOMING A HOUSEKEEPING MOTHER

Eva recently opened up about her motherhood experience while chatting with TODAY’S Hoda Kotb.

Despite appearing in a long list of hit movies since the early 1990s, Eva told Hoda that she considers parenthood the “most creative thing” she’s ever done.

“I’m an actress, I’ve designed clothes, I’ve done a number of different things. But that’s the most creative thing is creating life with them.

She also discussed her decision to quit acting after the birth of her daughters, noting that her own childhood inspired her to be a stay-at-home mom.

“I really took it back to when I was little. My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about 8 or 9 and those memories for me, which just formed who I ‘was, those years with her,’ she explained.

Eva considers herself “lucky” to have the opportunity to stop working and focus on being a working mother during her daughters’ formative years.

“And so I felt pretty lucky, I’m like, ‘Damn, I really want this time with them. And then now, you know, I’m obsessed.