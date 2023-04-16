To live and die in West Hollywood





Many celebrities have moved in and out of the area now known as West Hollywood over the past 100 years and some famous names have ended their lives here. Here are five of those who met their end in our city. Sal Mineo This talented actor burst onto the scene in the 1950s, with a starring role in ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ and his teen idol looks made him a favorite in fan magazines of the time. His star faded somewhat over the years, but he kept busy with stage projects like “PS Your Cat is Dead,” which was on rehearsal in February 1976. One evening, Mineo got out of his car in the carport behind his apartment at 8563 Holloway. Dr. and was stabbed by an unknown assailant. Mineo died in the driveway at the age of 37. The suspect was later arrested and served time for Mineo’s murder. Dorothy Dandridge Had Dandridge been born a few decades later, she would have been a superstar, but the multi-talented beauty found her opportunities limited by her race. She starred alongside Harry Belafonte in “Carmen Jones”, a role that showed off her talent, beauty and sex appeal, but was never able to break the color line, so her career has declined over the years. Dandridge’s personal life was complicated, with an abusive first husband, a daughter with a developmental disability who required expensive childcare, and another husband who cheated her out of most of her money. She had just $2 in her bank account in November 1954, when the 42-year-old actress was found dead of a drug overdose in her El Palacio apartment at 8499 Fountain. Karen Kupcinet The daughter of Chicago columnist Irv Kupcinet came to Hollywood hoping to become a famous actress, but her dreams were cut short on Thanksgiving Day 1963 when her body was found on the floor of her apartment at 1227 Sweetzer. The 22-year-old starlet’s death has been under investigation for months, with people around Karen, including her boyfriend Andrew Prine, called in for questioning. Years later, Kupcinet’s death was still considered unsolved, but a recent theory suggested that she was not actually murdered but fell and hit her head on a coffee table. Crime or accident, the case remains a mystery. Phoenix River The eldest of an acting family that also included Joaquin Phoenix, River was already a major star at 23. 1993. After an evening of partying with friends at the Viper Room on the Sunset Strip, Phoenix collapses on the sidewalk in front of the club. His death was ruled a cocaine and heroin overdose, although other drugs were also found in his system. Jack Cassidy Cassidy had a long and successful career marred by bad decisions, like turning down the selfish anchorman role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He had a long list of theatre, film and television credits, but watching his second wife Shirley Jones and son David Cassidy surpass him in fame hurt his ego and contributed to his heavy drinking. On December 12, 1976, 49-year-old Cassidy was found burned to death in his flat at 1227 Kings Road. The fire is believed to have been started by a lit cigarette dropped by the actor after a night out drinking with friends. Clearly, more and more celebrities have breathed their last in and around WeHo, including John Belushi, who died just outside the city limits at Chateau Marmont. Marilyn Monroe made one of her many suicide attempts in West Hollywood, but that’s another story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehoville.com/2023/04/16/to-live-and-die-in-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related