Entertainment
When Emraan Hashmi revealed his wife, Parveen’s reaction to his intimate scenes with other actresses
A popular actor, Emraan Hashmi has proven his acting talent in various blockbuster films and has managed to carve out his own niche in Bollywood. The actor, who is well known for his romantic film genre, has earned the title of “Bollywood’s Serial Kisser”. Emraan has stunned us time and time again with his intimate on-screen scenes with numerous actresses, proving there’s no one quite like him when it comes to acting daring.
Emraan Hashmi’s explosive intimate scene with actress Mallika Sherawat in Murder
Emraan became an overnight sensation with his explosive intimate scene with actress, Mallika Sherawat, in the hit 2004 film, Murder. The duo shared some sultry moments together while filming the hit movie together and left everyone’s jaws dropping with their sizzling chemistry. While Emraan’s kissing scenes have been talked about for quite some time now, have you ever wondered how his wife would have reacted to the same?
When Emraan Hashmi revealed his wife’s reaction to his intimate scenes in his films
Even though Emraan Hashmi has kept his personal life a secret, his fans often dig up information about his private life. It is well known that the actor does not usually talk about his wife, Parveen Shahani or his son, Ayaan, with the media, but during his appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Coffee with Karan, the actor opened up about his wife’s reaction to his intimate scenes in his films. Revealing how his wife reacted to his steamy scenes in MurderEmraan remembers:
“At the first seat, my wife digs her nails into my hand like ‘what did you do and you didn’t prepare me for this and what are you doing because it’s not Bollywood”. When the hands came off, there were four blows… I was hurt… I was bleeding.
Emraan Hashmi on how he convinces his wife for his hot on-screen scenes with other actresses
Further in the conversation, Emraan Hashmi shared that he managed to convince his wife, Parveen, and now she understands that it is part of her profession. However, the actor also opened up about the deal they made together and revealed he had to take his wife shopping and let her spend hundreds of dollars. He said:
“Right now there’s a deal we have… The deal is that I take her shopping and she probably swipes the card near the seven-digit numbers.”
Emraan Hashmi on maintaining work-life balance
Earlier, in a 2012 interview with the Hindustan Times, Emraan Hashmi opened up about managing his personal and professional life and revealed that he does not discuss the scenes with his wife, Parveen Sahani. Speaking of the same, he mentioned that since his wife is a movie buff, he usually talks to her about the movies he does. He said:
“I don’t talk to him about the scenes. I talk to him about the films I make. She doesn’t hear about it in detail. She’s a cinephile but she’s not driven by glamour. She has her own life. She might have problems, but she understands that’s my job requirement. She does not interfere.
What do you think of Emraan Hashmi and his wife, Parveen’s understanding of her intimate scenes in movies? Let us know.
