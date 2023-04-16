Hollywood beauty looks unrecognizable years after her big movie roles, as seen in rare public outing





WITH her gray hair swept back in a loose ponytail and dressed in an oversized white sweater and pants, Hollywood star Bridget Fonda was simply unrecognizable. The 59-year-old actress, famous for her roles in Jackie Brown and Single White Female, was running errands. 6 Bridget Fonda looked unrecognizable as she was seen running errands Credit: Splash 6 The star of the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2007 Credit: Getty Head bowed, Bridget, who retired from acting in 2002, was a thousand miles from how many people will remember the star. The star, who has silver hair, was spotted in a white sweater with black pants and navy shoes. Actress Bridget has opted for a quieter existence with her husband Danny Elfman and their son Oliver. Throughout the past year, she had only been seen twice – once in January and once in September. Her last red carpet appearance was in 2009 when she attended the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Bastards. Bridget is part of the famous Fonda family, which also includes her grandfather – Oscar winner Henry Fonda of Once Upon A Time In The West – and actress and fitness icon Jane Fonda, 84, who is the aunt of Bridget. But it wasn’t long before Bridget’s career took off quickly as she starred in The Godfather Part III in 1990. In 1997, she played Melanie in Quentin Tarantino’s action movie Jackie Brown, landing the role after sitting next to him on a plane. 6 Bridget completed her casual look with a black leather shoulder bag Credit: Splash 6 Bridget wore an oversized white sweater, baggy pants and navy sneakers Credit: Splash 6 Bridget pictured with husband Danny Elfman Credit: Getty 6 Bridget starred in It Could Happen To You alongside Nicholas Cage Credit: Getty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/22050036/bridget-fonda-unrecognisable-on-rare-outing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related