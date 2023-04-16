Jackson earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Thirteen years ago today (April 16, 2010) was an important day for alan jackson: It was on this date the icon of country music received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sealing his destiny as a true superstar. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Jackson said humbly said during the ceremony. “I’ve had so much success on the radio…I’ve played in every state…and every part of the world. I’ve done so much and loved it so much… I’ve played for three presidents in the White House, and I’ve played in some of the worst bars you’ve ever seen. “And I don’t know of any other place in the world where a boy from Georgia can pursue his dream in Nashville, Tennessee, and then end up here on this Hollywood Walk of Fame,” the Georgia native continued. “It’s been an amazing run. I feel humbled and proud…I’m going to do my best to keep trying to make great music and maintain that level.” Jackson cites his addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame as one of the highlights of his illustrious career. “The first time I play the Grand Ole Opry is a very emotional moment. And the first time you win a CMA award. The CMA Award is where Nashville puts the most emphasis,” he said. at The Boot. “It’s hard not to include [the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame] because that’s almost a whole different category. It’s something you never expect, and you can’t replicate it.” Jackson, who has won more than 100 awards throughout his career in the music industry, said receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will always remain one of his greatest honors. “I think it’s more of an honor for your entire career and the impact you’ve had in the world with your music. It’s something that’s going to be there forever,” he says. “It’s not like the one I put on the shelf at home. It’s here for everyone to enjoy.” Don Henley, Keith Urban, Randy Travis, Carrie Underwoodformer Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Brad Paisley were among the celebrities who sent congratulatory notes to be read at Jackson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Jackson was joined at the event by his wife Denise and three daughters, Mattie, Ali and Dani. Other country artists who have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include Vince Gill, Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis, Rascal Flatts, gayle crystal And Shania Twain. Country artists with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame From Johnny Cash For Shania Twain take a look at the country stars who have earned their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

