Bollywood celebrities who changed the trend chose a different path even after stepping out of the cinema





Bollywood Starkids Profession: it is said that Bollywood I don’t get anything so easily. You have to struggle a lot to make your place here. If someone comes from outside then the struggle is greater, if someone comes from inside the industry then the struggle is less. There is no doubt that child stars have privileges in Bollywood. But even after that, there are child stars who didn’t look at this industry with hope and decided to choose their own path. say to those star kids And about his job. Navya Naveli Nanda – Navya Naveli Nanda comes from a large family in the film industry. She is very smart and is also popular on social media. But like her mother Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda never considered cinema her priority. She listened to her heart and she works for the empowerment of women. Read This Also- Stree 2 Release Date: Stree 2 returns on this day, announced the movie release date in a unique way Riddhima Kapoor Sahni – Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s darling daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahini has never heard of movies as her priority. He turned his attention to design. Today, she is a successful jewelry designer and shares a very close bond with her family. Rhea Kapoor – Anil Kapoor’s eldest daughter, Sonam Kapoor, made her career in movies while on the other hand, talking about younger daughter Riya Kapoor, she was not directly associated with movies. She is known for producing movies. Although she is also a great fashion designer. Anshula Kapoor – Anshula Kapoor, daughter of famous film producer Boney Kapoor, is very popular on social media. It is much loved because of its simplicity. Anshula has not appeared in any movies till now nor does she have any plans to appear in any movies in the future. Although she appeared on a modeling assignment some time ago. Also Read This- Hera Pheri 3: People Had Asked Farhad Samji To Be Removed From Hera Pheri 3, Now The Director’s Response Is Out Shaheen Bhatt – Speaking of Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of veteran director Mahesh Bhatt, she has always stayed out of the limelight. The actress has had a lot of ups and downs in her life so far. Currently, he has no plans to appear in any films. By the way, we heard that she does a good job of writing. Krishna Shroff – Krishna Shroff is the daughter of Beedu Jackie Shroff of Bollywood. He did not choose cinema as a profession like his father and his brother. He is a fitness enthusiast. Apart from that, he is also a social media influencer.

