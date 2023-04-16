Andrew Lewis, Jenelle Evans Baby Daddy Begs Reality Star to Let Him See His Son





Just a month ago, Jenelle Evans celebrated some amazing personal news: She now has full custody of her son, Jace. Almost since birth, the 13-year-old had been residing with the former reality TV star’s mother, Barbara, due to her mother’s history of drug addiction and irresponsible behavior. Now that Jenelle is in charge of her eldest, however, she hears about someone who is both unexpected…but also quite important to the young man’s life. On Friday, Andrew Lewis spoke to The Sun about his lack of any sort of relationship with Jace. And who is Andrew Lewis? He is Jace’s father. “Jenelle, Barbara, whoever’s listening right now… just let Jace see me,Lewis said in a rare video interview with The Sun, which was published on April 14. “Let me see Jace.” Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Hope it goes well for them both! The 16-year-old and pregnant former – who welcomed Jace with his girlfriend from high school in August 2009 – hasn’t seen Jace since the child was six months old. He went on to say that his family is also pushing him to reconnect with the teenager. “My cousin, my nephew, my niece, my sister. You know. Just let me see Jace,” Lewis said, while his mother, Diana Lewis, who joined by phone, added that she “[wants] be part of [Jace’s] life.” “But they don’t want us to, and I don’t understand that,” she added. “There are problems, yes, I’m sure. Jenelle had hers, Andrew had his. But life goes on. Move on. To grow.” Lewis claimed he tried to connect with Jenelle about their son over the years, but nothing came of it. The mother-of-three – who shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with husband David Eason – previously revealed Andrew “has given up custody”. We haven’t heard her name in a relevant title in a decade – and we’re a celebrity gossip site that covers all things Teen Mom. “He never comes to see his son although he always calls and says he wants to,” Evans wrote in his 2017 memoir, Reading Between the Lines. “That never happens…I don’t know if he’ll ever come back into his son’s life.” But Lewis, as you’d expect, has a different take on the situation. “Let me talk to him. Give me something. … It’s not MTV bulls anymore, it’s reality,” he told The Sun of Evans. “Stop living on cloud nine and fall into reality, okay? “That’s where I’ve been. You do not have. I’m not trying to be rude to you, I just want to let you know. Please let me see Jace. That’s all. That’s all I ever wanted.

