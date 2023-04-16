8 most expensive outfits worn in Bollywood movies! |POPxo





Bollywood movies are famous for their glitz and glamour. Besides the exotic locations and the songs to die for, it’s the costumes that also play a major role! Bollywood movies have a huge budget, the majority of which is spent on lavish costumes. Many of the outfits worn by our favorite characters are extremely valuable! Let’s look at all the times producers have spent a large chunk of their budget on movie costumes. Madhuri says Devdas Even after more than two decades, the iconic song mardala still makes us feel all the sensations. In the song, Madhuri Dixit wears one of Bollywood’s most expensive costumes. Each costume from this classic film costs approximately Rs 15 lakhs. Creators Neeta Lulla, Sandeep KhoslaAnd Reza Sharifi have even won numerous awards for their work! Deepika Padukone Padmavat When it’s a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, a bit of zing is in order! Padmavat, the periodic epic, had a huge budget of Rs 160 crores, so they obviously weren’t going to skimp on the costumes. Deepika Padukone, who played Rani Padmavati, wore a stunning lehenga in the song groomer. THE lehenga weighed 30kg and cost Rs 30 lakhs! It took 200 artisans and 400 kg of gold 600 days to create just the character jewelry. Aishwarya Rai Jodha Akbar Jodha Akbar is a classic film that will go down in history as one of Bollywood’s finest works. The historical romance film starred Aishwarya Rai in the lead. With a budget of Rs 40 crores, each outfit worn by Aishwarya was designed by Neeta Lulla and was worth Rs 2 lakhs. NGL, the realistic costumes were crucial in making the film memorable and meaningful. Kangana Ranaut Krish 3 Rakesh Roshan worked with designer Gavin Miguel to make sure his superhero movie, Krish 3, looked like a Hollywood production. Kangana Ranaut was seen in the film wearing ten different latex suits, the material of which was specially brought over from Paris. It cost them approx. Rs 1 crore make ten costumes. Incredible, right? Deepika Padukone Bajirao Mastani Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a firm believer in the adage go big or go home. Deepika Padukone played Mastani in her movie Bajirao Mastaniand she wore costumes that were worth more than Rs 50 lakh! Anja Modi, the designer, handcrafted the outfits and researched the story to understand the color palette. Her jewelry was also real and extremely expensive. Kareena Kapoor Kambakkht Ishq While expensive costumes in superhero and period films are assumed, no one expects a producer to spend thousands on a black sequin mini dress! Kareena Kapoor wore a sexy LBD in the film’s title track Kambakkht Ishq. But you’ll be surprised to learn that the dress, designed by Aki Narula and Shabina Khan, was worth Rs 8 lakhs! Sonakshi Sinha Tevar Even if Tevar did not do well at the box office, it was made on a big budget of Rs 40 crores. Sonakshi Sinha, the lead actress, looked stunning in the article song Radha Nachegi, which was choreographed by Remo Dsouza. THE lehenga which she wears in the song was created by Subarna Rai Chaudhari and cost Rs 75 lakhs. Sherlyn Chopra Dard Music Video Sherlyn Chopra was one of the sexiest models of the time. She is also the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine. In her Stinger music video, she donned a diamond-studded bikini that was made from 30 carat diamonds! Isn’t it fascinating how much thought (and money) goes into making a film? Feature Image: Pinterest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popxo.com/article/most-expensive-outfits-in-bollywood-movies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related