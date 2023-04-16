Entertainment
Hollywood insiders reveal the ‘real reason’ Prince Harry is coming to the coronation
INSIDERS in Hollywood, Netflix and Disney have revealed the ‘real reason’ Prince Harry is attending the coronation.
The Duke of Sussex will be attending his father’s big birthday on Saturday May 6 – and that’s why, sources say.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that Harry had finally confirmed his attendance at the big day with his father and stepmother Camilla.
A released statement said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.”
However, Harry is not believed to be staying at the event.
Close friend Omar Scobie said of his attendance: “Expect a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. .”
It will be the first time Harry has been seen with the Royal Family since his memoir, Spare, was published in January 2023.
The statement added thatMeghanMarkle will not attend the ceremony and will remain in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Mail on Sunday reported Netflix sources believed Harry was in attendance due to pressure to keep up appearances with the Royal Family.
Insiders claimed the prince was aware that his celebrity status in the United States was closely tied to his relationship with the palace.
A Netflix source told the MoS: “Harry is going back for all the right reasons, but there has been a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved in the business because Brand Sussex is counting on Harry being seen with his family.
“The coronation images will be instantly iconic. Harry will be in those photographs and from a business perspective you can’t put a price on that.”
People within Disney also shared their thoughts, according to reports.
A senior Walt Disney Studios executive has claimed the couple are now at a “turning point” following the release of the Spare and Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
The senior executive claimed: “You could say the flower is starting to fade from the rose. What is their motto? Their biggest selling point is their connection to the royal family.
“Harry has to be there. In America, it’s all part of the story. Harry has to go back and either he’s kissed, which is wonderful, or he’s not, which will keep the story going.”
The executive felt the Sussexes risked becoming ‘irrelevant’ if Harry did not maintain links with the Royal Family.
He claimed Americans cared most about his connection to Diana and the drama surrounding the family.
Public relations expert Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants, said it was a ‘wise move’ on the part of Harry, who has been ‘masterful in merchandising and marketing’ his legacy. royal.
He said: “Being missing at a major family event dilutes your mark.”
The expert also claimed that Meghan’s presence was not important to the success of her brand.
Representatives of Sussex and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.
ROYAL EXPERT ADVICE
In a chat with The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin shared her thoughts on why the prince decided to attend the coronation.
She said: I think there could be three reasons. First, he feels a bit guilty due to the backlash, especially to Spare and the huge drop in his popularity.
“Second, a gene is left somewhere in his body that reminds him of what is expected of a royal and if he misses his father’s coronation he may never forgive himself.
“Third, he might want to provide material for another documentary on Netflix where he can talk about how badly he was treated.”
But Angela thinks there is little hope for a “deep” tete-a-tete between Harry and his father.
She says: There will be no time for such a deep and difficult discussion that you cannot settle in a few minutes.
“The king will be overwhelmed by the religious part of the ceremony and will be deeply moved thinking of his mother. He will be busy all around.
Despite the rumors surrounding the reason for Harry’s attendance, it’s safe to say that he would want to be there for such an important occasion in his father’s life.
And, a source claimed last night that senior officials at Buckingham Palace were hopeful the Duke would still decide whether to attend lunch after the coronation.
“A place will be reserved for him at the table. He is not expected to stay after the coronation procession, but the palace staff is counting him just in case,” they said.
NEXT STEP
It comes as speculation swirls in Hollywood over how the Sussexes will continue to fund their luxurious lifestyle.
Brand and culture expert Nick Ede said after the coronation the Duchess will “be launching a new initiative” as he suspects she is working “on new projects that will allow her to be self-reliant”.
The couple reportedly struck an $88 million deal with Netflix while making their bombshell Harry & Meghan docuseries.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry would earn 500,000 per event during speeches.
Meghan has also put the finishing touches on a new project and it could easily cross the million mark.
The Sun Online can reveal that the 41-year-old has now successfully secured a trademark for the relaunch of her lifestyle website The Tig.
Its iconic logo features a handwritten Tig with a dot at the end.
The mum-of-two could potentially make millions from the stimulus by advertising clothes, vacations and interior design pieces.
Meghan shut down the hit blog three years after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.
The MoS also reported that the pair had signed multi-million pound deals with publishers Penguin Random House and Spotify.
Meghan is rumored to have made a second series of her award-winning podcast Archetypes on Spotify.
She is also reportedly working on her book with the same company that published Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/7883551/hollywood-insiders-real-reason-prince-harry-coronation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Seeking brain health
- Here’s how Brexit divided the Conservative Party
- Millport Properties: the most affordable of any English seaside town
- Hollywood writers vote on whether or not to give negotiators the power to call a strike
- From Fashion Workshops to Poetry Performances, Here Are 6 Events Coming This Week
- Google publishes critical security fix for Chrome zero-day The Register
- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ lead actor is out, stunt double Laird Mackintosh will step in for the final Broadway performance! | Broadway, Laird Mackintosh, The Phantom of the Opera: Just Jared
- Knight scores 3 in the US hockey gold medal 6-3 victory over Canada
- Check Point Software Technologies: Leading innovation and strong financial performance
- 4-magnitude earthquake hits Avsin, Türkiye
- Glenn Kirschner talks about recent developments in ongoing Trump cases
- Will Turkey’s inflation crisis hurt Erdogan’s re-election chances?