Hollywood insiders reveal the ‘real reason’ Prince Harry is coming to the coronation

INSIDERS in Hollywood, Netflix and Disney have revealed the ‘real reason’ Prince Harry is attending the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex will be attending his father’s big birthday on Saturday May 6 – and that’s why, sources say.

4 The Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation on Saturday May 6 Credit: Alamy

4 Meghan Markle will not attend the ceremony and will stay in California with their two children Credit: Reuters

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Harry had finally confirmed his attendance at the big day with his father and stepmother Camilla.

A released statement said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.”

However, Harry is not believed to be staying at the event.

Close friend Omar Scobie said of his attendance: “Expect a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. .”

It will be the first time Harry has been seen with the Royal Family since his memoir, Spare, was published in January 2023.

The statement added thatMeghanMarkle will not attend the ceremony and will remain in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Mail on Sunday reported Netflix sources believed Harry was in attendance due to pressure to keep up appearances with the Royal Family.

Insiders claimed the prince was aware that his celebrity status in the United States was closely tied to his relationship with the palace.

A Netflix source told the MoS: “Harry is going back for all the right reasons, but there has been a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved in the business because Brand Sussex is counting on Harry being seen with his family.

“The coronation images will be instantly iconic. Harry will be in those photographs and from a business perspective you can’t put a price on that.”

People within Disney also shared their thoughts, according to reports.

A senior Walt Disney Studios executive has claimed the couple are now at a “turning point” following the release of the Spare and Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The senior executive claimed: “You could say the flower is starting to fade from the rose. What is their motto? Their biggest selling point is their connection to the royal family.

“Harry has to be there. In America, it’s all part of the story. Harry has to go back and either he’s kissed, which is wonderful, or he’s not, which will keep the story going.”

The executive felt the Sussexes risked becoming ‘irrelevant’ if Harry did not maintain links with the Royal Family.

He claimed Americans cared most about his connection to Diana and the drama surrounding the family.

Public relations expert Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants, said it was a ‘wise move’ on the part of Harry, who has been ‘masterful in merchandising and marketing’ his legacy. royal.

He said: “Being missing at a major family event dilutes your mark.”

The expert also claimed that Meghan’s presence was not important to the success of her brand.

Representatives of Sussex and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

ROYAL EXPERT ADVICE

In a chat with The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin shared her thoughts on why the prince decided to attend the coronation.

She said: I think there could be three reasons. First, he feels a bit guilty due to the backlash, especially to Spare and the huge drop in his popularity.

“Second, a gene is left somewhere in his body that reminds him of what is expected of a royal and if he misses his father’s coronation he may never forgive himself.

“Third, he might want to provide material for another documentary on Netflix where he can talk about how badly he was treated.”

But Angela thinks there is little hope for a “deep” tete-a-tete between Harry and his father.

She says: There will be no time for such a deep and difficult discussion that you cannot settle in a few minutes.

“The king will be overwhelmed by the religious part of the ceremony and will be deeply moved thinking of his mother. He will be busy all around.

Despite the rumors surrounding the reason for Harry’s attendance, it’s safe to say that he would want to be there for such an important occasion in his father’s life.

And, a source claimed last night that senior officials at Buckingham Palace were hopeful the Duke would still decide whether to attend lunch after the coronation.

“A place will be reserved for him at the table. He is not expected to stay after the coronation procession, but the palace staff is counting him just in case,” they said.

NEXT STEP

It comes as speculation swirls in Hollywood over how the Sussexes will continue to fund their luxurious lifestyle.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede said after the coronation the Duchess will “be launching a new initiative” as he suspects she is working “on new projects that will allow her to be self-reliant”.

The couple reportedly struck an $88 million deal with Netflix while making their bombshell Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry would earn 500,000 per event during speeches.

Meghan has also put the finishing touches on a new project and it could easily cross the million mark.

The Sun Online can reveal that the 41-year-old has now successfully secured a trademark for the relaunch of her lifestyle website The Tig.

Its iconic logo features a handwritten Tig with a dot at the end.

The mum-of-two could potentially make millions from the stimulus by advertising clothes, vacations and interior design pieces.

Meghan shut down the hit blog three years after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

The MoS also reported that the pair had signed multi-million pound deals with publishers Penguin Random House and Spotify.

Meghan is rumored to have made a second series of her award-winning podcast Archetypes on Spotify.

She is also reportedly working on her book with the same company that published Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare.

4 A place was also said to have been secured for Harry at the post-coronation lunch Credit: Getty