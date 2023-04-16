Daily overview for April 16, 2023 – The Morning Call

Entertainment
Serious attitudes merge into warm communication. The emotional Moon joins austere Saturn at 1:58 a.m. EDT, making it easier to slide into negativity. The Moon is then at odds with perfectionist Venus, heightening our most indulgent states of mind. Additionally, Luna’s alignment with bold Mars can spark our passions and support our ambitions. Finally, the Moon works with communicative Mercury, preparing us to explain our feelings and relate to each other properly. Pride shouldn’t stop you from telling others how you really feel.
Ram
March 21 – April 19
Your fears might be keeping you from envisioning your future lately. Before, you may have had goals that you were very passionate about, but that fire could have been snuffed out by difficult circumstances or rejections. You may be worried that you’ll encounter similar problems if you try again, but you’re probably unrealistic about how you’ll feel if you give up. Dissatisfaction is likely if you stop trying – try writing down what excites you about your dreams instead.
Bull
April 20 – May 20
Disagreements with friends can arise at any time. You may not understand what your friends are trying to tell you and vice versa, and these mishaps may end with people saying things they don’t mean. Fortunately, you are able to overcome this disagreement by finding a way to honor each other and remember why you are friends in the first place. This person is not your enemy! By calmly talking about things, a tough day can quickly turn around and become a great day.
Gemini
May 21 – June 20
You may find yourself adopting a more serious mindset today. The future and your life goals are highlighted for you, and you may have recently become aware of some sacrifices that must be made to make your goals a reality. Taking this path can mean devoting yourself to what you want instead of getting sidetracked on your way to success. Don’t overwork yourself, but be sure to prioritize any responsibilities that require special attention.
Cancer
June 21 – July 22
Your perspective may need to be brightened up a bit. Circumstances might now look different to you than they do to others because you might see things through a darker lens. Past experiences or just a lack of rest can make everything feel worse than it really is, but a little self-care should get you back on track. Your friends can help you too, so don’t give in to the temptation to isolate yourself. Look for sources of joy!
Leo
July 23 – August 22
Communicating with authority figures can require immense secrecy. You could be moments away from learning top-secret information from a superior or relative that you need to keep to yourself. It could be a surprise birthday party, gossip, or even industry secrets. Unfortunately, you’re caught in a cosmic fog that can really make it difficult to hold all of this new information in your head. For best results, stay mentally organized and avoid questions from the most curious people in your life.
Virgin
August 23 – September 22
Other people could lower your current good vibes. Even if you try to stay optimistic in the face of obstacles or even just enjoy your normal day, the people around you may not be interested in your sunny outlook on life. It’s understandable that his negative mood is rooted in a difficult situation in his life, but you can also let him know that you disagree with his negative point of view. Who knows, your kindness might cheer them up.
Balance
September 23 – October 22
Bad habits might try to reintroduce themselves. You may have given up on a habit that you no longer resonate with and you are serious about this decision. However, difficult events or peer pressure could set you off track if you are not dedicated. After all, escape is so easy! Stay strong – that’s not what will get you down the path you want to go. The longer you spend escaping, the more life will pass to you, so keep moving forward.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Intensity can lead to distraction throughout the day. You might find that you are obsessed with someone or something that takes up all your time and leaves nothing for other areas of your life. It could be a new video game, a partner, or even a job, but either way, it’s potentially all you give your life to. There are probably other areas of life that you want to develop on your own, and this imbalance is not healthy in the long run. Shift your focus.
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Turbulent emotions invite excess today. Shopping beyond your self-assigned budget and tossing your responsibilities aside might seem like a good idea at the time, and friends might even encourage you to live for the moment, but a little voice inside can simultaneously tell you not to. These rash decisions often result in expenses that add up—either procrastination sets you back or charges on a credit card set you back. Keep calm and look for less expensive activities to do with your friends.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Talking negatively can put future opportunities out of reach. There may be a job opening or a place to showcase your talents looking for newcomers, and you may be dissuaded from this opportunity before you’ve even considered it. Ask yourself if you are actually living the kind of life you would like to live – if not, maybe you are holding yourself back from doing what you are truly capable of. Even if it’s comfortable where you are, at least aim for the stars!
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
You may find that you need to take your finances seriously without warning. Maybe you’ve spent more than usual due to unexpected expenses or increased costs, and you need to cut your budget – or budget in the first place. It should help to know for sure how much money is flowing in and out of your bank account each week, and you’ll feel less nervous once you’re financially secure.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
People might consider you lonely today. You may seem busier to others now, as responsibilities may be keeping you isolated and unable to spend time with friends. However, once you’ve done everything that needs to be done, take some time to catch up with friends or family enjoying some good conversation or a meal together. Communication is a priority! The more contact you have with people who are waiting to hear from you, the more you will be able to avoid hurting yourself.
