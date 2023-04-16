Entertainment
PBKS star Shahrukh Khan reveals why his parents named him after the ‘King of Bollywood’
Cricketer Shahrukh Khan’s Baazigar Connection Explained
Raza asked Shahrukh about the story behind his name. The youngster said his parents named him after Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.
Young striker Shahrukh Khans’ formidable stroke play was on display as the Punjab Kings chased 160 against Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 21 turned out to be another last minute thriller as Sam Curran & Co needed 7 runs on the last six balls with just two wickets in their hands. The situation was also tense for both teams but the Tamil Nadu striker made sure his team crossed the finish line.
Before Shahrukh’s final touch, it was Sikandar Razas’ fifty IPLs that set the tone for Punjab. The versatile Zimbabwe ace scored 57 from 41 deliveries, assisted by three sixes and four limits. After the Punjabs 2-wicket win, the two strikers engaged in a conversation and his video was shared on the IPL official website.
Im the first born boy in the family. I have a lot of sisters in the family and they were all big Shah Rukh Khan fans. I was born in 1995 and his film, Baazigar was released somewhere around 1993-94. And my mom wanted to give me her name, that’s why, Shahrukh told Raza in the video.
Chasing 160 for a win, Raza, who also picked a wicket with his spin bowling, hit a 41-ball 57 to keep PBKS in the hunt after Matthew Shorts 22-ball 34. Once he was holed in the 18th over Ravi Bishnoi, Shahrukh Khan (23 not out) finished the job, knocking out the final races with a limit.
Raza exploded in the 13th, hitting two straight sixes and a four against Pandya to rack up 17 runs.
However, KL Rahul produced a sensational effort to get rid of Jitesh Sharma, while Ravi Bishnoi, introduced after 14 overs, got rid of Curran (6) before relying on Raza to provide hope for an upset.
Needing 21 from 13, Shahrukh sent Woods sailing for maximum, while Brar also picked up a four to knock off the required runs.
(With contributions from the agency)
