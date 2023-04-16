Rege-Jean Page wants a ‘versatile’ career like Robert Downey Jr. | Entertainment





Rege-Jean Page wants to reflect the career of Robert Downey Jr. The 34-year-old British actor landed his breakthrough role in Netflix’s hit drama ‘Bridgerton’ before embarking on a film career with blockbusters ‘The Gray Man’ and most recently ‘Dungeons & Dragons: honor of thieves”. And an insider has claimed the ‘Mortal Engines’ actor would love to have a ‘versatile’ career like the 58-year-old Hollywood veteran – whose films include ‘Iron Man’, ‘Dolittle’ and ‘Richard III’. A source told Us Weekly: “He is shaping his career alongside Robert Downey Jr., who is someone he looks up to. He wants to be known as a versatile actor and refuses to be pigeonholed into any particular genre. .” Rege – who is set to star in Amazon’s ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ series – has reportedly been tipped to play the next James Bond. The source added: “There is buzz he is being considered for James Bond. “Everyone around him agrees he would make a great 007. It’s an exciting time for him.” However, the ‘Waterloo Road’ alum recently insisted he would love to play the iconic super spy but has “enough” on his “plate for now”. He told Vanity Fair, “It’s a conversation people have, and it’s awfully flattering that they have it. I let them. When asked if he would accept an offer to succeed Daniel Craig as 007, he replied: I have no idea. It’s not something that entirely occupies my thoughts. I have enough on my plate right now. I worry about the job I have, not about other people’s jobs.

