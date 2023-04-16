On this historic day, April 16, 1889, future Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin was born in London

On this historic day, April 16, 1889, future Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin, full name Charles Spencer Chaplin, was born in London, England.

Chaplin would go on to become one of the most financially successful stars of early Hollywood, according to History.com.

At the age of five, he was introduced to the stage as the son of London music hall performers.

As a young child, he was watching a show his own mother, known by the stage name Lily Harley, was playing “when her voice broke,” as History.com recounts.

“He was quickly propelled on stage to finish the number” for her, also indicates the site.

His father died when he was very young and his mother had a “nervous breakdown”.

It was then that Chaplin, along with his older half-brother, Sydney, took to the streets of London. The boys earned money for their dance and were eventually sent to an orphanage.

They joined the Eight Lancashire Lads, a children’s dance troupe, according to History Channel.

Young Charlie Chaplin quickly rose to fame as an outstanding tap dancer, according to CharlieChaplin.com.

His “bowler hat, upturned feet, mustache and cane” quickly became his trademark.

When he was around 12, he got his first chance at a legitimate stage show and appeared as “Billy” the page boy in various productions of “Sherlock Holmes,” that same site says in a preview of the life of the actor.

After that he began his career as a comedian in vaudeville, eventually traveling to the United States in 1910 as a star player with the Fred Karno Company.

He appeared in “Making a Living”, playing a villain who wore a monocle.

“It wasn’t long before he was working on the other side of the camera as well, helping direct his 12th film and directing his 13th on his own, Caught in the Rain,” notes History.com.

Chaplin would hone and refine the character of Charlie the Tramp by signing in 1915 with the Essanay firm for $1,250 a week plus a “quite a leap” $10,000 bonus, History.com notes, from what he was paid earlier by the company Keystone.

Fast forward and in 1918 he signed a contract with First National for $1 million for eight films, reports History.com.

Chaplin is known for founding United Artists Corporation with Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and director DW Griffith in 1919.

He was known as “a silent film actor and masterful pantomime who could elicit both laughter and tears from his audience”.

No wonder then that he would have resisted the arrival of sound in films. “City Lights” in 1931 was his first film to feature sound and he only used music in it.

He composed the entire score, according to CharlieChaplin.com.

His first real sound picture was “The Great Dictator” from the 1940s, in which he poked fun at fascism, says History.com.

He ended up living in the United States for over 40 years, but would never become a US citizen.

“I was so nervous working with him,” Sophia Loren said of Charlie Chaplin.

Chaplin was accused of communist ties, which he denied, says History.com. But in 1952, immigration officials prevented Chaplin and his wife “from returning to the United States after a foreign tour”.

The couple moved to Switzerland with their eight children.

In 1972 Chaplin returned to America to accept a special Oscar for “the incalculable effect he had on transforming cinema into art for and of this century”.

A few years ago, actress and icon Sophia Loren, reflecting on her decades-long career in Hollywood for The Wrap’s Awards magazine’s Actors/Directors/Writers issue, observed a photo of herself from 1967’s “The Countess of Hong Kong”, also known as Charlie Chaplin last movie.

“I was so nervous working with him,” Loren told Chaplin.

“He’s such a master. But the first day on set, I realized he was just as nervous. If you care and love something, you get nervous. I’m suspicious of people who never become nervous.”

Chaplin was knighted in 1975.

He died at age 88 on Christmas Day 1977.

He is survived by eight children from his marriage to Oona ONeill and one son from his short marriage to Lita Grey.