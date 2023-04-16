Entertainment
On this historic day, April 16, 1889, future Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin was born in London
On this historic day, April 16, 1889, future Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin, full name Charles Spencer Chaplin, was born in London, England.
Chaplin would go on to become one of the most financially successful stars of early Hollywood, according to History.com.
At the age of five, he was introduced to the stage as the son of London music hall performers.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 15, 1865, PRESIDENT ABRAHAM LINCOLN PASSES
As a young child, he was watching a show his own mother, known by the stage name Lily Harley, was playing “when her voice broke,” as History.com recounts.
“He was quickly propelled on stage to finish the number” for her, also indicates the site.
His father died when he was very young and his mother had a “nervous breakdown”.
It was then that Chaplin, along with his older half-brother, Sydney, took to the streets of London. The boys earned money for their dance and were eventually sent to an orphanage.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 5, 1908, MASSACHUSETTS-BORN ACTRESS BETTE DAVIS: VOLUNTEER WOMAN
They joined the Eight Lancashire Lads, a children’s dance troupe, according to History Channel.
Young Charlie Chaplin quickly rose to fame as an outstanding tap dancer, according to CharlieChaplin.com.
His “bowler hat, upturned feet, mustache and cane” quickly became his trademark.
When he was around 12, he got his first chance at a legitimate stage show and appeared as “Billy” the page boy in various productions of “Sherlock Holmes,” that same site says in a preview of the life of the actor.
After that he began his career as a comedian in vaudeville, eventually traveling to the United States in 1910 as a star player with the Fred Karno Company.
The “bowler hat, turned-up feet, mustache and cane” quickly became his trademark.
He appeared in “Making a Living”, playing a villain who wore a monocle.
“It wasn’t long before he was working on the other side of the camera as well, helping direct his 12th film and directing his 13th on his own, Caught in the Rain,” notes History.com.
Chaplin would hone and refine the character of Charlie the Tramp by signing in 1915 with the Essanay firm for $1,250 a week plus a “quite a leap” $10,000 bonus, History.com notes, from what he was paid earlier by the company Keystone.
FROM KATHERINE HEPBURN TO SHIRLEY TEMPLE: A RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD’S OLD OSCARS AND LITTLE-KNOWN INFO
Fast forward and in 1918 he signed a contract with First National for $1 million for eight films, reports History.com.
Chaplin is known for founding United Artists Corporation with Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and director DW Griffith in 1919.
He was known as “a silent film actor and masterful pantomime who could elicit both laughter and tears from his audience”.
No wonder then that he would have resisted the arrival of sound in films. “City Lights” in 1931 was his first film to feature sound and he only used music in it.
He composed the entire score, according to CharlieChaplin.com.
His first real sound picture was “The Great Dictator” from the 1940s, in which he poked fun at fascism, says History.com.
Chaplin is also known for founding United Artists Corporation with Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and director DW Griffith in 1919.
OSCAR QUIZ! HOW DO YOU KNOW THE FACTS ABOUT THE ACADEMY AWARDS?
He ended up living in the United States for over 40 years, but would never become a US citizen.
“I was so nervous working with him,” Sophia Loren said of Charlie Chaplin.
Chaplin was accused of communist ties, which he denied, says History.com. But in 1952, immigration officials prevented Chaplin and his wife “from returning to the United States after a foreign tour”.
The couple moved to Switzerland with their eight children.
In 1972 Chaplin returned to America to accept a special Oscar for “the incalculable effect he had on transforming cinema into art for and of this century”.
A few years ago, actress and icon Sophia Loren, reflecting on her decades-long career in Hollywood for The Wrap’s Awards magazine’s Actors/Directors/Writers issue, observed a photo of herself from 1967’s “The Countess of Hong Kong”, also known as Charlie Chaplin last movie.
“I was so nervous working with him,” Loren told Chaplin.
“He’s such a master. But the first day on set, I realized he was just as nervous. If you care and love something, you get nervous. I’m suspicious of people who never become nervous.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Chaplin was knighted in 1975.
He died at age 88 on Christmas Day 1977.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
He is survived by eight children from his marriage to Oona ONeill and one son from his short marriage to Lita Grey.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/this-day-history-april-16-1889-future-hollywood-legend-charlie-chaplin-born-london
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- How will ChatGPT shape business, society and jobs?
- Seeking brain health
- Here’s how Brexit divided the Conservative Party
- Millport Properties: the most affordable of any English seaside town
- Hollywood writers vote on whether or not to give negotiators the power to call a strike
- From Fashion Workshops to Poetry Performances, Here Are 6 Events Coming This Week
- Google publishes critical security fix for Chrome zero-day The Register
- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ lead actor is out, stunt double Laird Mackintosh will step in for the final Broadway performance! | Broadway, Laird Mackintosh, The Phantom of the Opera: Just Jared
- Knight scores 3 in the US hockey gold medal 6-3 victory over Canada
- Check Point Software Technologies: Leading innovation and strong financial performance
- 4-magnitude earthquake hits Avsin, Türkiye
- Glenn Kirschner talks about recent developments in ongoing Trump cases