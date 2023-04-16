Taapsee Pannu completes 10 years in Bollywood and looks back on his journey – Lifestyle





Actress Taapsee Pannu, who made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor (2013), has spent 10 years in the film industry. In a recent interview, she reflected on her journey and discussed her early struggles in the industry. When Pannu first entered Bollywood, she didn’t have a clear career path and wasn’t sure how long her career would last in the industry. She had previously acted in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and had begun to feel useless. My only goal was to become someone who is not easily replaceable, she told Hindustan Times. Now Pannu is a popular actor with a successful career in Bollywood. Despite a few hiccups, she is content with her career chart and is motivated to keep moving forward. She attributes her unique identity and recall value to good back-to-back opportunities and her self-critical attitude. As an actor, Pannu has had his ups and downs over the past decade. She acknowledges that staying vulnerable and real has made her vulnerable to difficult life situations. However, she is committed to living a non-monotonous life and pursuing her passion for acting. Professionally, Pannu was last seen in the Blurr movie and has several upcoming projects in the works. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki, and is also preparing for the sequel to her 2021 release, Haseen Dillruba. Pannus’ journey in the film industry is an inspiration to aspiring actors as she has shown that with hard work and dedication, anyone can make a name for themselves in the competitive world of Bollywood. .

