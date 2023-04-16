WWE Rumors: Cody Rhodes Eyes Hollywood, Held Meetings During WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





David Livingston/Getty Images WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is reportedly considering acting roles after appearing in the main event of WrestleMania 39. According Fighting selection (h/t Steve Carrier from Ringside News), Rhodes attended some meetings during WrestleMania week in Los Angeles to discuss potential film and television roles. Fightful noted that Rhodes has expressed interest in playing the role of Johnny Cage in an upcoming mortal combat film, while being part of a potential The Legend of Zelda movie. Additionally, Fightful (h/t Felix Upton from Ringside News) reported that Rhodes did not want to become a “part-time wrestler” and would work any acting job around his WWE schedule. Rhodes, 37, already has some acting experience, having starred in seven episodes of the superhero TV series Arrow alongside his friend Stephen Amell. Rhodes also appeared on Warehouse 13 and in several reality TV shows, including WAGS Atlanta, Go Big Show And Rhodes at the top. After being used primarily as a midcard talent during his first stint in WWE, Rhodes left the company in 2016 and made a name for himself in other promotions around the world. He was also instrumental in the creation of All Elite Wrestling, but shockingly left AEW a year ago and returned to WWE as Seth Rollins’ surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. Since then, Rhodes has established himself as pro wrestling’s most popular babyface, consistently receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback wherever he goes. Rhodes was the sentimental favorite to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but Reigns retained thanks to Solo Sikoa. WWE seems to be heading to Rhodes for a rematch at a huge event like SummerSlam, but first The American Nightmare has to go through Brock Lesnar, who attacked him on Raw after WrestleMania, Given that Rhodes has made it clear that becoming WWE Champion is his main goal in life, it seems unlikely that he will take an extended leave from WWE to continue playing anytime soon. Taking on some roles here and there might be an option, though, especially if he’s planning on becoming a full-time actor once he’s done wrestling, much like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Listen Ring Rust Radio for all hot topics of struggle. Watch the latest episode in the player below.

