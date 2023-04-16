Entertainment
Hollywood’s New Rule: Ignore the Story – OutKick
Hollywood movies often strive to recreate the past, from the accurate period costumes to the finer details that bring the story to life.
Lately, however, woke storytellers are more interested in era-shaping diversity metrics than letting us slip away in the history books.
The acclaimed musical “Hamilton” got creative, using various casts to make a statement about the founding of the nation and its broken promise. Now, TV shows and movies routinely adopt diverse casting choices and stir up platitudes that run counter to historical accuracy.
Need examples?
The 2022 comedy mystery See How They Run features an interracial couple in a story set in the 1950s. Such pairings were certainly rare at the time due to chronic racism.
We’ve come a long way since then, thank goodness, and while interracial couples are commonplace today, they weren’t decades ago. Plus, the on-screen couple in question (Reece Shearsmith, Pippa Bennett-Warner) were having an affair, so they’d be even more interested in drawing less attention to their connection.
So why did you cast a black actress like Bennett-Warner in the role? Diversity! (Even if that takes us out of the period in question).
Later, the chief of police says that women will be the future of the police. This is 1953, remember, a time when such a progressive bon mot was rather unlikely.
Another example? The Charming Jungle Cruise 2021. Dwayne Johnson plays a burly captain (what else?) trying to steer Emily Blunt through treacherous waters. This movie was set in the early 1900s, a time when the culture didn’t look kindly on homosexuals.
Tragic, but true.
Yet when a supporting character, played by Jack Whitehall, tells Johnson’s character he’s gay, the rugged sailor salutes the news by raising a glass to his bravery.
Eh?
The most recent example is downright hilarious.
Paramount+ is expanding the Grease franchise with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The new series follows the feisty girls featured in the 1978 film. The era, of course, is the 1950s, with greasers and other throwbacks to that decade.
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John immortalized the songs and sights of the hit musical. Now it’s time to meet the Pink Ladies who have given way to Stockard Channing, Didi Conn and Jamie Donnelly.
The musical series, which takes place four years before the events of Grease, unfolds like a high school story staged last week.
The Daily Mail shared details of the new show.
Family favorite tunes will be sung alongside new musical numbers, including one about white supremacy, as the 1950s student population at Rydell High School will once again be filled with a diverse mix of LGBT and black high school students never seen before in the 1978 hit.
Fox News says more about the “update.”
Its stated purpose is to explore “sexual orientation, gender expression and racial identity”.
CNN, of course, applauded the new perspective on the series.
Audiences should have the chance to absorb the series’ resurrection of the show’s original setting and narrative about the mid-20th century before the rise of feminism. Especially in the wake of the removal of reproductive rights, this production is as eye-opening for audiences who have watched Grease in theaters as it is for those discovering why Grease is still the word.
Creativity always matters. Storytellers shouldn’t be limited to narratives set along the way. Hamilton’s example proves it, as does Rege-Jean Page’s remarkable performance in Bridgerton’s first season. Pages’ character is a mixed-race figure, and her career-defining turn, along with the romantic sweep of the tales, made the choice a winner.
Making arbitrary decisions to reawaken stories, not to improve the movie or the show, but to score points on identity politics, is yet another sad sign of the times.
