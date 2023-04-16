Hollywood is still afraid of retaliation from China





The House Select Committee on the Communist Party of China, led by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), recently met with numerous Hollywood studio executives to discuss their companies’ various relationships with China. According to Gallagher, these meetings showed that Hollywood studios continue to fear the reactions of the Chinese government.

In an interview with Deadline, Gallagher said that one of the issues that surprised him was that “there is still a genuine fear of retaliation in Hollywood.” When Gallagher asked studio executives whether or not they would publicly acknowledge the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang at the hands of the Communist Party-led government, all expressed that they would be unwilling to reveal their thoughts on the matter. “They know it wouldn’t just be China retaliating against this particular film production. They would retaliate against the entire studio, and they would try to do to this studio what they did to various actors who supported the cause. Tibetan in the past, as, for example, Richard Gere and others.” CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not so “great” at the Chinese box office

Return of Hollywood films to China Beginning at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the centenary of the Communist Party, there has been widespread cultural change across China, shaped by the CCP and its focus on promoting nationalist sentiments and loyalty to the Communist Party. As a result, cinemas screened propaganda films, domestically produced projects, and virtually banned Hollywood releases. The ban has since been lifted, with versions such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shazam! Fury of the gods and, more recently, Super Mario moviegetting a release in China. There were reports earlier this year suggesting Hollywood executives had hoped the return of Disney CEO Bob Iger would help warm relations between the studios and China. Although some credit Iger with regaining access to the Chinese market, Disney recently claimed that the timing of Iger’s return as CEO and Disney’s return to China was pure coincidence. RELATED: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Beat’s Shazam! in China – but only fair Hollywood exports China’s censorship policies Iger was one of the figures who met with Gallagher and the committee and discussed the model of self-censorship that Disney and Hollywood have developed over the past three decades in an effort to maintain better access to the Chinese market. Iger reportedly admitted that when it came to conforming to cultural or political demands, it was a value judgment and that they weren’t always successful. The issue of self-censorship has brought Hollywood studios under intense scrutiny. Politicians, activists and many others have accused these studios of allowing the Chinese government to export its values ​​and policies through censorship or certain portrayals in recent titles. For example, Dreamwork Abominable and Sony Unexplored both have been criticized in Southeast Asia for including the “nine-dash line”, which Chinese authorities have pushed as a means of undermining the territorial claims of neighboring nations. Additionally, Disney Mulane was criticized for filming in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been accused of committing genocide against the Uyghur population. Source: Deadline

