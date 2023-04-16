Rohit Raaj: Being a child artist helped me in my career | Bollywood

Working as a child entertainer in soap operas and having his roots in the Hindi belt worked in favor of actor Rohit Raaj. As a teenager, Raaj worked in History of Mahabharat (2008) and Queen of Jhansi (2009). He will then be seen in a film with Arjun Rampal while he is also filming for another. Rohit Raj

The actor recalls I tried the role of young Yudhisthir in Ekta Kapoors’ epic show followed by Manus’ (Rani Laxmibai) brother, young Rao Saheb in Jhansi…, Ganges Upnishad and more. Then I took a study break. Working as a child artist exposed me to the camera and that helped a lot when I started as an adult.

While completing his engineering course, Raaj continued to work on different skills. My goal was very clear. I learned different dance forms and joined the Shiamak Davar Institute. I work on myself and for nine years I learn boxing at the same time as mixed martial arts. I trained at the Barry John Acting School.

Rohit as a child artist with actor KK Raina in the TV series Ganga Upnishad

Raaj got involved in his first film tattoo mystery in 2019 but it took five years for the project to take off. Things have gone haywire because of the pandemic. We tried to start in 2021 but it finally happened this year. The good thing was that we had time to prepare well. Arjun sir plays my brother, and we shot the film at different locations in the UK in January and February. We have a patchwork left that we will probably finish in Mumbai. Now I want this movie to come out soon without too much delay.

Talking about how being fluent in Hindi helped him, Raaj adds: My parents moved from Roorkee (then UP) to Mumbai in 1993. I was born there two years later. So, I haven’t lived in the Hindi belt but I visit my family there regularly. My roots and the pure language we speak at home helped me a lot. It served me well as a child artist and still works in my favor.

The actor has already started filming his next title. wonderful woman. We shot some parts in the UK. It stars Meera Chopra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Poonam Dhillon. Now we will also be shooting intensively at other locations.