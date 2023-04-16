Don Winslow’s ‘City of Dreams’ Brings Crime Boss Character to Hollywood

On Tuesday, Don Winslow’s latest novel, City of Dreams, hits bookstores and San Diegans will have the first chance to hear the bestselling author talk about the second book in his The City trilogy.

Winslow is a longtime San Diegan and the hell he’s celebrating the release of his books Tuesday night at Warwicks Bookstore in La Jolla.

Winslow is the famous author of 23 novels including The Force, The Kings of Cool and Isle of Joy. His novel Savages has been made into a movie by filmmaker Oliver Stone and his Cartel trilogy of novels (The Power of the Dog, The Cartel and The Border) is being adapted into an FX series later this year. Earlier this month, news broke that Oscar nominee Austin Butler had been cast as Danny Ryan in the film adaptation of City on Fire, the first book in the Winslows The City trilogy.

City of Dreams picks up where last year City on Fire left off. Fleeing the mob, the police and the FBI, Rhode Island crime boss Danny Ryan finds himself in Hollywood, where he gets into acting and falls in love with a handsome movie star with secrets of his own.

Winslow recently opened up about the new book, his passion for San Diego, and his intention to retire from writing novels after the final book in the trilogy, City in Ruins, is published next year.

Q: Congratulations on the success of City on Fire. Was it comforting to see the first book of this long-gestating project so well received by readers and critics?

A: THANKS. Yes, as you mentioned, I’ve been working on this trilogy for decades, I think I wrote the first sentence 28 years ago. I kept picking it up and putting it down as I worked on other projects, so when I finally finished it and it was released to a warm reception, it was especially gratifying.

Q: Did you hear some of your fellow Rhode Island natives say what they thought of Providence as the setting for the novel?

A: Oh yeah. Rhode Island is such a small state, and I think Rhode Islanders are always a little surprised when the state is the location of a book or a movie. Almost all of the responses were really positive, and people seemed excited to try and name the actual inspirations for certain scenes. It was kind of crazy walking down the beach where City on Fire opens, and people I didn’t know would come out of their homes with copies of the book to sign. I don’t know how they knew who I was.

Don Winslow, crime novelist and thriller, sits atop a hill in San Diego County. (Mark Boster/For the Time)

Q: I saw on Twitter that Stephen King, your first literary hero, called City on Fire a crime classic and your best book to date. What was it like seeing his unsolicited message online last year?

A: Oh, man. A thrill, of course. I have so much respect for Mr. King both as a writer and as a person that to hear this kind of praise from him is truly humbling. I am so grateful.

Q: You wrote all three trilogy novels before City on Fire was released last year. Together they are a modern retelling of the Iliad. If the first book was inspired by the cause and start of the Trojan War, what are the classic story parallels we’ll see in City of Dreams?

A: Well, Danny Ryans story arc follows Virgils Aeneid, while we follow other characters through the Odyssey and Greek tragic dramas. I was really fascinated to learn what happened to the characters after the Trojan War ended, so many of their stories read like black fiction. That said, it was important to me that City of Dreams, like City on Fire, could be read as a standalone crime novel, without any reference to the classics.

Q: When we last caught up with Danny Ryan, he and his family were on the run to California after the grisly East Coast mob war. Can you share anything about what Danny will discover when he arrives in the Golden State?

A: I don’t want to give too much away, but, you know, Danny has been wanting to come to California since, I think, page 10 of City on Fire. It has an idyllic view of the west coast. I can say that one thing he discovers is a movie being made about the events of City on Fire. He goes up on the set, sees the film version of his old neighborhood, meets the actor who plays him.

Q: Los Angeles has always been known as the city of dreams, but since you often feature San Diego in your novels, will Danny visit the 1980s version of Americas Finest City?

A: Oh yeah. Of course. Whenever I get the chance to shoot scenes in San Diego, I’ll do it, because it’s a 30-year love affair between me and SD. I always get excited when I drive around the San Diego area, I never tire of it. , and I love writing about it. By the way, I also like to introduce people to one of my favorite activities. So yeah, expect to see Danny here.

Q: What are some of the important character developments that Danny will experience in City of Dreams?

A: Well, he is now a single father of a young child. He takes care of an aging father. He is therefore both father and son with the responsibilities that go with it. At the same time, he is a fugitive and a widower. So he has an entirely different view of the world than he had when we first met him, he’s more substantial, sadder, deeper. And, oh yeah, he falls in love.

Q: The final book in the trilogy, City in Ruins, will be set in Las Vegas. From its title and location, it sounds like a dark future for Danny. Can you say anything more about the third novel?

Thriller/novelist Don Winslow. (Mark Boster/For the Time)

A: I don’t want to say too much and ruin City of Dreams. Let me say that when City in Ruins begins, Danny’s future looks very bright. The problem is his past, which he learns he cannot move past, no matter how hard he tries.

Q: Last year, when City of Fire was released, you shocked the literary world when you announced that you were retiring from writing to focus your energies on politics, using your storytelling skills to help the Democratic Party better market their ideas to voters. Can you tell me how it’s going and what you’re currently working on? Will you participate in the presidential campaign of 2024?

A: I just continue to be active, comment on what I see, and try to be an honest voice speaking in simple, tough language. My agent/partner/friend Shane Salerno and I continue to make impactful videos. Of course, I will continue this throughout the 2024 campaign, because it will be such a critical election. I think 2020 has been an existential moment for American democracy. And then the events of January 6 and around happened, and the big lies continue. We must respond.

Q: Since this announcement, have you had any regrets about having stopped writing? And if so, is there a book in your head that still needs to be written?

A: I wouldn’t say regret. It was definitely bittersweet and a major shift in my life and daily routine. If there are books running up there, I didn’t hear the footsteps. But, you know, never say never.

Q: Describe your perfect day in San Diego. Where would you go, where would you eat and what would you read?

A: I only have one day? ! Impossible! I could write 20 replies to this and torment myself when I only have a day or two to show people on the outside, but OK. I think I’d do something that’s only possible at San Diego breakfast (eggs machaca, what else) in the desert. Then I would drive through the mountains and have lunch (so many possibilities) at Julian. Then, drive downtown and stroll along the harbor. Then, travel up the coast from OB to PB to La Jolla, to Solana Beach and Encinitas, then backtrack for a sunset dinner (fish tacos) on Del Mar Beach.

It sounds good ? Can we do it now? Today?

The city of Dreams by Don Winslow (William Morrow, 2022; 352 pages)

