Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit buys a brand new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S worth Rs 3.08 crores [Video]





One of the most popular Indian actresses of all time, Madhuri Dixit, and her husband, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, recently took delivery of one of the fastest Porsches ever created. The couple brought home a brand new 2023 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S worth Rs 3.08 crores. Dr Nene was seen driving the car accompanied by a few other supercars. It is the second Porsche supercar owned by the couple in India. Video of Dr Nene driving the all-new Porsche 911 Turbo S was shared on YouTube by CS 12 Vlogs on their channel. In the video, Dr. Nene can be seen driving the Porsche through the streets of Mumbai. There’s another short snippet of a lap of the Turbo S finished in the sleek shade of GT Silver Metallic, which is a popular color among Porsche enthusiasts. Additionally, there is also another clip in the video which shows the new Turbo S next to the Ferrari 488 Pista, another multicrore supercar. In the same clip, we can also see Dr. Nene getting into the supercar. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 For those unaware, the Porsche Turbo S chosen by Madhuri Dixit and her husband is one of the fastest Porsches currently available for sale in India. This supercar is powered by a 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine with a displacement of 3.8 liters. It produces 650 hp of maximum power and a huge peak torque of 800 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. It has a top speed of 330 km/h and can reach 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. Compared to the standard 911 which produces 385 hp of peak power and 450 Nm of peak torque from its 6-cylinder engine, this supercar is incredibly fast. The 911 Turbo S on the outside is very different from the standard 911 variants. Porsche has increased the dimensions at the front and rear by 45mm. The vehicle’s rear wing has also been redesigned and now offers significantly more downforce. The recognizable round headlights at the front have also been updated and now feature four LED daytime running lights as well as LED headlights. Porsche sports an LED light strip at the rear. The 911 is available with a variety of alloy wheel types. The front wheel measures 20 inches in diameter, while the rear wheel measures 21 inches. Central locking wheels, often used on racing cars, are also a highlight of the new 992 911 Turbo S. As mentioned, this isn’t the only Porsche owned by Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Nene. Just a few months ago they were spotted in a Porsche 911 Carrera S. The previous generation Carrera S was powered by a 6-cylinder boxer petrol engine which generated a maximum power of 450hp and a maximum torque of 530Nm Although a bit older, this supercar can still hit 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and can also reach a top speed of 308 km/h. Dr. Nene is a true Porsche enthusiast and has owned several other Porsches in the United States where they lived for a time. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

