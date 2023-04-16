It was One Against Many at the Protest Opposing Drag Story Hour in West Hollywood





A small group showed up to protest Drag Story Hour in West Hollywood against a larger group of over 50 people rallying to defend the event, which took place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the West Hollywood Library. The opposing group was reduced to a single person standing on San Vicente Boulevard while holding a sign that read “leave the children alone”. The group BAMN (By Any Means Necessary) gained support at short notice after learning that right-wing groups were planning to protest the event. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department sent a notice to community members notifying them of two planned protests that were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. leading up to Drag Story Hour, which began at 11 a.m. The protest was mostly peaceful. At one point, one of the protesters attempted to enter the Drag Story Hour space and was rushed by event supporters, resulting in a ruckus inside the library. The Free Mom Hugs group came forward to hopefully defuse any potential violence. “We are here because sometimes our presence, our loving supportive presence is needed,” said Valencia Foster, Free Mom Hugs Southern California state chapter leader. “Someone contacted us to ask if we would come out to make sure we provide this positive presence in light of the protesters trying to shut down Drag Story Hour. What is happening with the current legislation is so hurtful so we are here to bring positivity and let people know that they matter and that drag is an art. Drag is entertainment. We support it. Drag Queen Pickle, the host of Drag Story Hour, came out to try and whittle the protest away from children who would be attending the event. She wanted it to be a positive experience for them and feared it would be traumatic for them if a fight broke out during the event. The lawyers moved away from the library and stayed on San Vicente Boulevard. They yelled at the only protester who didn’t seem to mind being outnumbered. “It’s always wonderful to have the support of the community.” Pickle told WEHO TIMES. “What we’re really looking for is supporting families and bringing their children into this community. We like to avoid big scenes with detractors who are really looking for their moment. While we appreciate the support, it’s actually best to commit to the program and attend the event and be a part of it. Drag Story Hour returned to the City of West Hollywood on April 15, 2023. The series of story hour readings by drag performers for children of all ages is presented by the City of West Hollywood in partnership with the West Hollywood Library. Drag Story Hour was created by Michelle Tea and RADAR Productions in San Francisco in 2015. In 2017, the Citys Arts Division funded the first Drag Story Hour at the West Hollywood branch of the LA County Public Library. The West Hollywood series is produced by Pickle the Drag Queen. 2023 Drag Story Hour Saturday morning at 11 a.m.: April 15 June 17 August 19 October 7 December 16 All readings take place inWest Hollywood LibraryCommunity Meeting Hall, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

