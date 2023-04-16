Scientists and stars join Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter





The Breakthrough Prize ceremony, which honors ‘scientists who change the world’ with large cash prizes, came to Hollywood for the first time on Saturday night, after taking place in San Francisco – and the world’s top innovators were surrounded by more stars than can be seen in a telescope. The ninth edition of the event — founded and financially supported by Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan And Mark Zuckerberg, Julia Milner And Yuri Milner And Anna Wojcickiand became known as “the Oscars of Science” – was held on the outdoor rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. James Cordon hosted, as has been the case in previous years; presenters included Kristen Bell, Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Robert Downey Jr. (alongside Zuckerberg), Gal Gadot, Ashton Kutcher, Brie Larson, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Chris Pine And Chloe Zhao; john legend And William carried out ; and members of the public included Christina Aguilera, Wine Diesel, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Mila Kunis, Lionel Richie And Maria Sharapova. But the real toasts of the night were the scientists, such as Drew Weisman And Katalin Karikowhose work has been fundamental in the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID, and who were greeted with a long standing ovation when they took the stage to receive the Breakthrough Prize in Life Science for which they were chosen in 2022 (There was no in-person Breakthrough Prize event in 2020, 2021 or 2022 due to the pandemic.) At this year’s ceremony, which was produced by Don Mischer by Don Mischer Productions with a scenography by Basil Walter from BW Architects, a total of $15.75 million was presented to Breakthrough Prize winners. The event’s highest accolades are breakthrough prizes in three categories – fundamental physics, life sciences and mathematics – with each recipient receiving a $3 million cash prize for their contributions. The Breakthrough Prizes in Life Sciences were awarded to: Clifford P. Brangwynne , Princeton University, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Marine Biological Laboratory; And Anthony A. Hyman Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics for their discovery of “a fundamental mechanism of cellular organization mediated by the phase separation of proteins and RNA in membraneless liquid droplets”.

, Princeton University, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Marine Biological Laboratory; And Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics for their discovery of “a fundamental mechanism of cellular organization mediated by the phase separation of proteins and RNA in membraneless liquid droplets”. Demis Hassabis and John Jumper , DeepMind; to “develop a deep learning AI method that quickly and accurately predicts the three-dimensional structure of proteins from their amino acid sequence”.

, DeepMind; to “develop a deep learning AI method that quickly and accurately predicts the three-dimensional structure of proteins from their amino acid sequence”. Emmanuel MignotStanford University School of Medicine and Masashi Yanagisawa, University of Tsukuba; to “discover that narcolepsy is caused by the loss of a small population of brain cells that make a substance that promotes wakefulness, paving the way for the development of new treatments for sleep disorders.” The Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics was shared by four people for fundamental work in the field of quantum information: Charles H. Bennett IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center

IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center Gilles Brassard Montreal university

Montreal university David German Oxford University

Oxford University Peter W. ShorWITH The Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics was awarded to: Daniel A. SpielmanYale University, for “contributions to theoretical computer science and mathematics, including spectral graph theory, the Kadison-Singer problem, numerical linear algebra, optimization, and coding theory” . Additionally, six New Horizons Prizes, worth $100,000 each, were shared by 11 early-career scientists and mathematicians, selected for having made an early but substantial impact on their fields. And three Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prizes, worth $50,000 each, were awarded to female mathematicians who have recently completed their PhDs and produced significant results. The New Horizons in Physics Prizes were won by: David Simmons Duffin California Institute of Technology

California Institute of Technology Anna GrassellinoFermilab Six scientists shared a New Horizons award for their development of optical tweezer arrays for use in quantum information science, metrology and molecular physics: By Hannes Bernie University of Chicago

University of Chicago Manuel Endres Caltech

Caltech Adam M. Kaufman JILA, National Institute of Standards and Technology and University of Colorado

JILA, National Institute of Standards and Technology and University of Colorado Kang Kuen Ni Harvard University

Harvard University Hannes Picher University of Innsbruck and Austrian Academy of Sciences

University of Innsbruck and Austrian Academy of Sciences Jeff ThompsonPrinceton University The New Horizons in Mathematics Prizes were awarded to: Ana Caraiani Imperial College London and University of Bonn;

Imperial College London and University of Bonn; Ronen Eldan Weizmann Institute of Science and Microsoft Research

Weizmann Institute of Science and Microsoft Research James MaynardUniversity of Oxford and Institute for Advanced Study The 2023 Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prizes have been awarded to: Maggie Miller Stanford University and Clay Mathematics Institute (PhD Princeton University 2020)

Stanford University and Clay Mathematics Institute (PhD Princeton University 2020) Jinyoung Park Stanford University (PhD Rutgers University 2020)

Stanford University (PhD Rutgers University 2020) Vera TraubUniversity of Bonn (PhD University of Bonn 2020)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/breakthrough-prize-ceremony-hollywood-stars-celebrate-scientists-1235376109/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related